Corey Grenfell to challenge George Lindsey for Polk County Commission District 1

Grenfell slammed Lindsey as a rubber stamp for developers.

Republican Corey Grenfell has entered the race for the District 1 seat on the Polk County Commission.

The lifelong Polk resident announced his candidacy in a Wednesday press release touting his conservative credentials — he’s a supporter of lower taxes, small businesses and President Donald Trump, and he’s no fan of incumbent Republican Commissioner George Lindsey, whom he castigated as a rubber stamp for unfettered growth and development.

“It’s simple. Incumbent politician George Lindsey is a big developer who has used his position as a Polk County Commissioner to enrich himself and his business partners at the expense of every day residents trying to survive, get to work and put food on their tables. Yes, I’m young but I’m old enough to know when I’m being swindled and George has been swindling our community for quite some time,” said Grenfell, a 2018 graduate of McKeel Academy Of Technology.

“Time and time again, career politicians like Lindsey have used their positions to enrich themselves and have hurt our community as a result. Even when George recuses himself, he still works to convince his buddies on the commission to approve the projects his company builds — although that’s not illegal, it’s just plain wrong. It’s time to send career politician and greedy developer George Lindsey back to the drawing board and off the board of county commissioners.”

The release further noted: “Grenfell, not a developer, thinks it’s time we had someone who had nothing to gain financially representing the interests of Polk’s residents.”

Grenfell is currently Lindsay’s only challenger, and he enters the race on even footing as far as fundraising, as Lindsay has yet to report any contributions since submitting his paperwork to run for reelection.

Lindsey was elected to the County Commission in 2012, easily defeating Richard J Castret in the general election. He was reelected to the post in 2016 without opposition.

The District 1 Commission seat covers the western portion of central Polk County, including much of Lakeland.

Polk County Commissioners serve four-year terms. Lindsey and Grenfell will compete for the job on the Aug. 18 primary election ballot. The district’s Republican lean means that even if a Democratic candidate were to emerge, the winner of the primary contest will be the odds-on favorite to win the seat in November.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

