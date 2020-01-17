Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy named national co-chair of Mike Bloomberg's campaign

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence extolls Trump administration's faith, values, economy for Latinos

2020 Headlines

Do William Figlesthaler ads set American standard or flush campaign money away?

2020 Headlines

Val Demings for Vice President? Idea being pushed

2020

Kent Guinn enters Republican primary for CD 3

2020 Headlines

Margaret Good posts $362K in 2019's final quarter

2020

Stephanie Murphy named national co-chair of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign

Bloomberg is Murphy’s second pick in 2020 Democratic presidential race

on

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is taking on a key role in Mike Bloomberg‘s quest for the Democratic nomination for president, being named as national co-chair for the campaign.

Murphy, the Winter Park Congresswoman with leadership roles in the Democratic Party’s moderate wing, has joined Bloomberg while praising the former New York City mayor’s commitment to battling gun violence, fixing the immigration system, and fighting climate change, according to a news release issued by Bloomberg’s campaign.

As national co-chair, she will partner  with and advice the campaign on a variety of issues and policies, including foreign policy, equal rights, gun law reform, good government, and immigration, and serve as a national surrogate.

This is Murphy’s second endorsement in the Democratic presidential campaign, and the second somewhat unorthodox pick. Last spring she endorsed former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who dropped out last November.

Bloomberg’s embrace of her, not just as a valuable endorsement but as a national campaign co-chair, may reflect her rising star in moderate Democratic politics.

Bloomberg’s rogue Democratic campaign is largely being self-funded. He has suggested he migh spend up to $1 billion of his own money, and is already spending hundreds of millions of dollars, both on national and local advertising. Yet he has been excluded from all Democratic candidates’ debates so far, has barely shown up in most polling, especially in early primary and caucus states, and often is mentioned only in passing. His self-funding, however, allows him to essentially skip those and focus on the bigger states in Super Tuesday, Florida, where he is spending big already, California and New York.

Murphy cited shared political philosophy on many issues.

“As an immigrant and refugee, I know my story could only happen here in America, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that allowed my family and me to pursue the American dream. Unfortunately, President Trump and his administration are denying future generations these same opportunities,” Murphy stated in a news release issued by Bloomberg’s campaign. “I got into politics to change the way Washington works and help put an end to gun violence. I am excited to endorse Mayor Bloomberg for President because he has a plan to keep our nation safe, restore American values, and get our government serving its people again. He will take on the big fights, like gun violence and climate change, and is the most experienced and visionary candidate in this race.”

Bloomberg has been in active leadership for several years to build national movements to address both climate change and gun violence. He founded two of the leading gun reform law groups, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America. The New York business news mogul and billionaire also has been a big donor to climate change action efforts.

Murphy has been a vocal proponent of “common sense gun law reform” in Congress, and pushed through legislation in 2018 to end a 22-year ban on federal support for gun violence research.

“Congresswoman Murphy understands that the dysfunction in Washington is holding our country back and has dedicated her time in office to standing up for American values and ideals – and I’m honored to have her support,”Bloomberg stated in the release. “We share a vision for breaking the gridlock in Congress, ensuring the safety of all Americans and giving them a larger voice in our future. After the Pulse nightclub shooting, she ran for office to bring change to Washington, including common sense gun laws – and as president, I will work closely with her to get it done.”

In this article:
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.