Stephanie Murphy named national co-chair of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is taking on a key role in Mike Bloomberg‘s quest for the Democratic nomination for president, being named as national co-chair for the campaign.

Murphy, the Winter Park Congresswoman with leadership roles in the Democratic Party’s moderate wing, has joined Bloomberg while praising the former New York City mayor’s commitment to battling gun violence, fixing the immigration system, and fighting climate change, according to a news release issued by Bloomberg’s campaign.

As national co-chair, she will partner with and advice the campaign on a variety of issues and policies, including foreign policy, equal rights, gun law reform, good government, and immigration, and serve as a national surrogate.

This is Murphy’s second endorsement in the Democratic presidential campaign, and the second somewhat unorthodox pick. Last spring she endorsed former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who dropped out last November.

Bloomberg’s embrace of her, not just as a valuable endorsement but as a national campaign co-chair, may reflect her rising star in moderate Democratic politics.

Bloomberg’s rogue Democratic campaign is largely being self-funded. He has suggested he migh spend up to $1 billion of his own money, and is already spending hundreds of millions of dollars, both on national and local advertising. Yet he has been excluded from all Democratic candidates’ debates so far, has barely shown up in most polling, especially in early primary and caucus states, and often is mentioned only in passing. His self-funding, however, allows him to essentially skip those and focus on the bigger states in Super Tuesday, Florida, where he is spending big already, California and New York.

Murphy cited shared political philosophy on many issues.

“As an immigrant and refugee, I know my story could only happen here in America, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that allowed my family and me to pursue the American dream. Unfortunately, President Trump and his administration are denying future generations these same opportunities,” Murphy stated in a news release issued by Bloomberg’s campaign. “I got into politics to change the way Washington works and help put an end to gun violence. I am excited to endorse Mayor Bloomberg for President because he has a plan to keep our nation safe, restore American values, and get our government serving its people again. He will take on the big fights, like gun violence and climate change, and is the most experienced and visionary candidate in this race.”

Bloomberg has been in active leadership for several years to build national movements to address both climate change and gun violence. He founded two of the leading gun reform law groups, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America. The New York business news mogul and billionaire also has been a big donor to climate change action efforts.

Murphy has been a vocal proponent of “common sense gun law reform” in Congress, and pushed through legislation in 2018 to end a 22-year ban on federal support for gun violence research.

“Congresswoman Murphy understands that the dysfunction in Washington is holding our country back and has dedicated her time in office to standing up for American values and ideals – and I’m honored to have her support,”Bloomberg stated in the release. “We share a vision for breaking the gridlock in Congress, ensuring the safety of all Americans and giving them a larger voice in our future. After the Pulse nightclub shooting, she ran for office to bring change to Washington, including common sense gun laws – and as president, I will work closely with her to get it done.”