Cris Dosev sets sights on Alex Andrade and HD 2

Cris Dosev still wants to represent the Pensacola area next year.

But the Republican won’t run in Congressional District 1 against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz like he’s done since 2016. Instead, he looks to challenge freshman State Rep. Alex Andrade, of Gulf Breeze, for the House District 2 Republican nomination.

On Friday, after making his candidacy public, Dosev wrote on Facebook that things are made complicated in order to deceive people.

“I’m not in the business of deception. My intent is to shine the light of truth in a world pursuing darkness,” Dosev wrote.

“I believe the state of Florida has a bright future as long as we have leadership that respects its people, our laws, and our environment,” he added. “I look forward to fighting the good fight.”

Dosev, a retired Marine pilot, is notably a critic of President Donald Trump. That didn’t play well among the Pensacola-area Republican electorate or against Gaetz, an ardent support of the President.

He chided Trump in response to a 2018 Facebook comment saying he was “NOT Donald Trump.”

“Thank you for the gracious compliment. I’ve been faithfully married to my wife, my one wife, for the past 32 years and we have raised eight wonderful children. I am also a United States Marine. He is not,” Dosev wrote.

Andrade took the Republican primary for HD 2 in 2018 with 60.5% over Greg Merk’s 39.5%. With no non-Republican challenger that year, he immediately became the next state representative.

But whoever secures the Republican nomination in August will face a challenger in November. Dianne Krumel, organizer of Save Pensacola Beach, filed in September for the Democratic ticket.

In 2016, Dosev ran in CD 1 to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, who did not seek re-election. But he came in third in the Republican primary to Gaetz, who was ultimately successful. In 2018, he again challenged Gaetz, who carried 64.8% of the primary vote to Dosev’s 30.2%.

Andrade on Friday retweeted a jab by Gaetz at Dosev, who apparently blocked the U.S. Representative on Twitter. Then Andrade quote-tweeted Gaetz’s tweet and turned it into a dig at Florida House colleague Pensacola Republican Rep. Mike Hill.

That crowd really hates engaging with their colleagues https://t.co/AILJPKpXlK pic.twitter.com/jFwzfw2tTv — Alex Andrade (@RAlexAndradeFL) January 17, 2020

Dosev engaged Gaetz in a tweet later Friday and appeared to change his tone regarding the President. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

“Nice to see you’ve taken the time to stop stabbing President Trump in the back and acknowledge my race. But that’s no surprise… RINOs support RINOs,” Dosev wrote.

Nice to see you've taken the time to stop stabbing President Trump in the back and acknowledge my race. But that’s no surprise… RINOs support RINOs @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/5oKaFLnzCB — Cris Dosev (@crisdosev) January 17, 2020