Kelli Stargel’s parental consent for abortions bill headed to last Senate committee

A Senate panel advanced a bill Wednesday that would require minors get parental consent before obtaining an abortion.

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted 3-2 to move Sen. Kelli Stargel’s bill (SB 404) to the Senate Rules Committee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the bill Tuesday during his State of the State address. Republicans consider the proposal a priority.

“I also hope that the parental consent bill will make its way to my desk during this Session,” DeSantis.

Current law states a minor’s parents must be notified 48 hours before she obtains an abortion, with some exceptions. But Stargel says that doesn’t do enough to strengthen communication within Florida families.

“I think there’s a been a breakdown of the family in a lot of ways, and I think that just notice does not involve the parents in that conversation.”

“This bill protects minor girls who are pregnant or considering an abortion by involving at least one of their parents or legal guardians in that decision-making process,” Stargel said. “This bill also protects the fundamental right of parents to raise their children as they see fit without government intrusion.”

Under the proposal unemancipated minors seeking abortions must get consent from one of their parents. Victims of abuse or girls believing they are mature enough to make an independent decision can seek court waivers.

The judicial bypass component was added to this year’s version of the parental consent bill to reflect Florida Supreme Court concerns that minors in some circumstances cannot discuss it with their parents. It also matches the court’s finding that exemptions for medical emergencies be made.

The committee initially accepted changes moving the bill closer to Rep. Erin Grall’s version (HB 265), which awaits a House-wide vote. But a parliamentarian hiccup from a complaint raised by Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodriguez led Stargel to pull the amendment.

The House Health & Human Services Committee approved that bill in October.

“What you’re witnessing here is a delay of game,” Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley said. “We don’t need to delay. We need to move forward.”

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee imploring the panel to reject the bill. The group claimed the legislation would undermine the Legislature’s goal of supporting family communication.

The letter quoted a 2017 policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics: “No evidence exists that legislation mandating parental involvement against the adolescent’s wishes has any added benefit in improving productive family communication or affecting the outcome of the decision.”