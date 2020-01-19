Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

Florida ex-mayor gets 4+ years in prison for charity fraud

Headlines Tampa Bay

Fight over Lakeland’s Confederate monument goes to federal court

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Cris Dosev sets sights on Alex Andrade and HD 2

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of Jan. 13

Headlines

Five questions for First Lady Casey DeSantis

2020 Headlines

Amid hacking fears, key caucus states to use app for results

Headlines

Florida ex-mayor gets 4+ years in prison for charity fraud

Guyland Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way.

on

The former mayor of a Florida city has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding a United Way charity while he ran the organization.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said in a news release Friday that ex-Milton mayor Guyland Thompson pleaded guilty in May to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion stemming from his embezzlement of funds from United Way of Santa Rosa County.

Thompson was the charity’s executive director. Keefe said Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way between 2011 and 2018. United Way of Santa Rosa County was forced to close because of the fraud.

Thompson also was ordered by a Pensacola federal judge to forfeit nearly $222,000 seized from his bank accounts and pay an additional money judgment of over $430,000. A restitution amount will be decided later.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.