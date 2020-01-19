Florida supporters of Donald Trump train statewide on National Day Of Action

A host of Trump Victory events took place across Florida Saturday, tied to a National Day of Action.

It’s part of an effort by President Donald Trump’s campaign to start its ground game early in a critical battleground. Dozens of Trump Victory Leadership Initiative sessions trained supporters for better volunteer growth and campaign messaging.

Most notably, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor John Pence and Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks led a session in Miami.

There, the Republican leaders pushed a message about the state’s low 3.1% unemployment rate, it’s lowest level since 2006. And in an effort to reach the state’s Hispanic voters, the administration’s “steadfast support for democracy in Latin America” will be amplified.

Great support for President Trump in Florida during today's National Day of Action with @MiamiYR & @TommyHicksGOP! Millennials know that President Trump's pro-America agenda is good for our Future, our Freedoms & our Families. — John Pence (@jepence) January 18, 2020

That was just part of the statewide push to activate the base in Florida ahead of what’s expected to be a tight reelection campaign.

“Trump Victory’s ground game in the Sunshine State is unparalleled, as shown by the success of yesterday’s National Day of Action,” said Emma Vaughn, Trump Victory spokesperson.

“From empowering community leaders to our unrivaled data operation, we have established a deep-rooted network of volunteers who are energizing their peers across the state. We are confident that we will continue to see success at the ballot box come Election Day.”

Trump campaign and Florida Republican officials shared images and supportive messages across social media showcasing the National Day of Action.

“It’s the perfect day to recruit new volunteers on the Trump Victory Campaign,” tweeted Tara Struzinski, Republican Party of Florida filed director for Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando counties.

“Celebrating 3 years since the best President ever, @realDonaldTrump was elected!,” tweeted Laina Moran, Republican Party of Sarasota executive director. “NDOA Training and then off to VR booths and door knocking.”

The Florida effort was part of a national effort to mobilize. It notably also comes weeks before the Republican Presidential Preference Primary in Florida on March 17, where Trump does face opposition.