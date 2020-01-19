Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Florida supporters of Donald Trump train statewide on National Day Of Action

2020 Headlines

Michael Waltz raised over $300K in Q4

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy named national co-chair of Mike Bloomberg's campaign

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence extolls Trump administration's faith, values, economy for Latinos

2020 Headlines

Do William Figlesthaler ads set American standard or flush campaign money away?

2020 Headlines

Val Demings for Vice President? Idea being pushed
John Pence trains Trump campaign staffers and volunteers during National Day Of Action session in Miami. Source: RNC Latinos

2020

Florida supporters of Donald Trump train statewide on National Day Of Action

on

A host of Trump Victory events took place across Florida Saturday, tied to a National Day of Action.

It’s part of an effort by President Donald Trump’s campaign to start its ground game early in a critical battleground. Dozens of Trump Victory Leadership Initiative sessions trained supporters for better volunteer growth and campaign messaging.

Most notably, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor John Pence and Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks led a session in Miami.

There, the Republican leaders pushed a message about the state’s low 3.1% unemployment rate, it’s lowest level since 2006. And in an effort to reach the state’s Hispanic voters, the administration’s “steadfast support for democracy in Latin America” will be amplified.

That was just part of the statewide push to activate the base in Florida ahead of what’s expected to be a tight reelection campaign.

“Trump Victory’s ground game in the Sunshine State is unparalleled, as shown by the success of yesterday’s National Day of Action,” said Emma Vaughn, Trump Victory spokesperson.

“From empowering community leaders to our unrivaled data operation, we have established a deep-rooted network of volunteers who are energizing their peers across the state. We are confident that we will continue to see success at the ballot box come Election Day.”

Trump campaign and Florida Republican officials shared images and supportive messages across social media showcasing the National Day of Action.

“It’s the perfect day to recruit new volunteers on the Trump Victory Campaign,” tweeted Tara Struzinski, Republican Party of Florida filed director for Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando counties.

“Celebrating 3 years since the best President ever, @realDonaldTrump was elected!,” tweeted Laina Moran, Republican Party of Sarasota executive director. “NDOA Training and then off to VR booths and door knocking.”

The Florida effort was part of a national effort to mobilize. It notably also comes weeks before the Republican Presidential Preference Primary in Florida on March 17, where Trump does face opposition.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. John Kociuba

    January 19, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Dear Citizens ~

    Re: Bill Galvano

    We need to oust this Michael Bloomberg Anti Constitutional dirt-puke. A “politician” by definition!

    America has no USDOJ/FBI/DNI/NSA that will protect the United States Constitution from ALL ENEMIES foreign and domestic! 2018 Strategic Defense Policy mentioned nothing about “Internal Sabotage” amongst Communists inside DNC/GOP and Intelligence apparatus. Public Education is a vile joke! Internet is bastion of Pro-Communist subliminal messaging and Anti American false history.

    Indeed mix that with American bastard rate over 55%, chemical warfare from Narco State Mexico and Illegal Immigrants voting our Republic is running on fumes.

    We are witnesses to an outrageous coup d etat against a duly elected President never seen in the history of the United States! Is it one’s opinion bipartisanship gets stronger after this?

    I guess the question is…”Can our republic exist under a RELENTLESS CORRUPT SECURITY STATE ORCHESTRATED BY CLANDESTINE COMMUNIST OPERATIVES IN DNC/GOP NOT SEEN SINCE ADMIRAL WILHELM CANARIS AND STALIN?

    MOREOVER ARE YOU WILLING TO KILL TO PROTECT THE REPUBLIC? IF NOT, ITS OVER!

    Reply

  2. RG CLEMETE

    January 19, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Democrats are all corrupt to the core and are poison to taxpayers. Be it Joe Biden, Sanders, Pete or Elizabeth Warren. They all follow the radical hyena’s Nancy Pelosi, Sheila Jackson Lee, Maxine Waters, Al Green, AOC, Talib, Pressley, Omar all are on the wrong side of history.
    -Weaken our Military.
    -Green new deal.
    -Free medicare care for all including non citizens (taxpayer funded)
    -Free college for all, including non citizens. (tax payer funded)
    -Open Borders.
    -Sanctuary Cities.
    -Decriminalize illegal entry into our country.
    -De-fund & terminate Border Patrol & ICE.
    -Disarming Americans.
    -Massive tax increases.
    -End all deportations of illegal aliens (if you get here, you stay.)
    -Drivers licenses for illegal aliens.
    -Voting rights for non citizens.
    -Welfare & Food Stamps for illegal aliens. (Warren/Sanders)
    -Increase refugee’s from the third world.
    -Non citizens allowed to hold public office.
    -Socialism.
    -Reparations.
    -Late term abortions up to 9 months.
    -Opposed to ANY voter ID Laws.
    From the Democrat’s themselves. View their speeches / debates on youtube

    Reply

  3. JANE MANN

    January 19, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Why wasn’t I advised about the activity as a registered Republican in Alachua County?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.