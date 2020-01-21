Jackie Toledo to present pharmacy benefit manager reform for first time Tuesday

Rep. Jackie Toledo will present her pharmacy benefit manager bill for the first time Tuesday in the House Health Market Reform Subcommittee.

The bill (HB 961) addresses the pricing disparity between how much pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) charge insurance providers compared to how much they reimburse pharmacies, paying self-owned pharmacies more than other pharmacies or steering patients to pharmacies they own as well as PBMs not passing along savings from third-party rebates.

PMBs are pharmacy middlemen established to facilitate claims approval for medications that require authorization in real-time.

It’s an effort to crack down on what Toledo describes as over-charges on prescription medication caused by predatory practices among Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs.

Rep. Randy Fine is co-sponsoring the bill.

The bill would increase transparency by requiring all information, including PBM revenue, to be reported to the state.

PBMs in violation of the proposed law would be subject to $10,000 in civil penalties and could have their certifications revoked by the state.

Toledo’s bill aims to protect patient access to medicine by keeping neighborhood pharmacies from being pushed out of business through anti-competitive practices.

“The savings should go down to a patient, not to a greedy health care company,” Toledo said. “The duty should be to the patient. We definitely need to get these incentives realigned.”

Toledo might have a fight on her hands. PBM companies have already begun lobbying against her legislation.

The measure has at least some support in the Senate. Sen. Tom Wright filed legislation (SB 1338) that builds on Toledo’s effort that would increase the ability of the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) to examine the practices of PBMs. Health insurers, health maintenance organizations and PBMs would be required to submit an annual report to the OIR by March 1 of each year.

Another bill (SB 1444) is still awaiting its first committee stop. That bill would set a maximum price for pharmacy transactions with PBMs and provide similar protections for both pharmacies and patients in those transactions.

Toledo’s bill is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.