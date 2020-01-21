FHA launches price transparency initiative

The Florida Hospital Association announced Tuesday that it’s partnered with ezVerify, a subsidiary of Automated HealthCare Solutions, to provide Floridians with better access to health care cost information.

The partnership encourages Florida’s hospitals to implement ezVerify tools within their own websites. The tools allow patients to log on to find cost information customized to the rates each health system has negotiated with payers, as well as the patients’ benefit plans or self-pay prices.

“Florida’s hospitals have a long-standing commitment to transparency. That’s why we continue to look for opportunities to provide quick and easy access to information for all consumers,” said Crystal Stickle, FHA’s interim president.

“Our partnership with ezVerify will build on this commitment by personalizing price information specific to the consumer’s own insurance product — using a tool that provides an unprecedented level of pricing detail and accuracy.”

The platform also verifies health insurance coverage, copays, coinsurance and deductibles; provides quotes for out-of-pocket costs; and lists what is, and is not, included in quoted prices, among other features.

“People want their health care experience to be as simple as other consumer purchases are today,” said Dr. Gerald Glass of ezVerify.

“ezVerify offers one of the most robust tools available to break out individualized costs in a clear way. Our partnerships with hospitals and payers provide access to negotiated rates, allowing us to share patient-specific cost and coverage information.”

The FHA-ezVerify partnership supplements FHA’s own price transparency platform, MissiontoCare.org, which has allowed patients to comb through hospital price and quality information since it launched in 2016.