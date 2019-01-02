Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Brian Mast closes 2019 with $2.3M raised

2020 Headlines

Florida supporters of Donald Trump train statewide on National Day Of Action

2020 Headlines

Michael Waltz raised over $300K in Q4

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy named national co-chair of Mike Bloomberg's campaign

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence extolls Trump administration's faith, values, economy for Latinos

2020 Headlines

Do William Figlesthaler ads set American standard or flush campaign money away?
Brian Mast appears on an anti-Muslim radio program.

2020

Brian Mast closes 2019 with $2.3M raised

He enters 2020 with more than $1.2 million on hand

on

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Florida’s 18th Congressional District added another $764,000 in the final quarter of 2019, giving him just over $2.3 million raised through the end of the year.

The Republican incumbent enters 2020 with more than $1.2 million in his war chest as he attempts to defend his seat from a Democratic challenger.

Mast spent nearly $450,000 during the fourth quarter. Among his expenditures was a refunded contribution of $2,433 he had received from Igor Fruman.

Fruman and Lev Parnas — who are associates of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani — are facing charges in connection with a $325,000 donation in support of Trump’s reelection.

Parnas himself has been in the spotlight recently as he’s given several interviews alleging his personal involvement with conduct implicated in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Mast had promised to return the Fruman donation back in August when news of those federal charges first broke.

“Brian has never met or talked to Fruman and didn’t solicit the money,” a Mast spokesperson said.

Democratic candidate Oz Vazquez is attempting to unseat Mast in 2020. Republican candidate Nick Vessio has also filed to compete against Mast.

The fourth quarter fundraising reports for Vazquez and Vessio are not yet available. Federal candidates face a Jan. 31 deadline to report all fundraising activity through the end of 2019.

Vazquez is an attorney with experience working as a Deputy Solicitor General in Florida under the Attorney General’s office. He’s attempted to position himself as a Democrat that can communicate with both sides of the political spectrum.

Because Vazquez declared his candidacy just after the close of the third quarter, he has not yet been required to submit any fundraising reports. His fourth quarter numbers will give the first insight to his ability to raise money.

The Vazquez campaign said it raised $100,000 in the first 48 hours following his announcement.

Mast was able to defeat his Democratic opponent by 8 percentage points in 2018.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.