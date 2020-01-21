Connect with us

South Florida

Firefighters union endorses Maria Sachs for Palm Beach County Commission

Headlines South Florida

Pesky iguanas cost West Palm Beach $1.8M in emergency repairs

South Florida

Former Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson backs Chad Klitzman for Broward Supervisor of Elections

Headlines South Florida

David Beckham’s MLS team in Miami takes field for first time

South Florida

Shelly Fano launches campaign for Miami-Dade County School Board

South Florida

Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava pushes paid leave initiative
Former Sen. Maria Sachs is setting her sights on the Palm Beach County Commission.

South Florida

Firefighters union endorses Maria Sachs for Palm Beach County Commission

Sachs is campaigning for the District 5 seat.

on

Former state Sen. Maria Sachs has earned the endorsement of a local firefighters and paramedics union as she campaigns for the District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Tuesday morning, the campaign announced the new endorsement from the Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, IAFF Local 2928.

Scott Bielecky, the group’s President, also released a statement explaining his group’s decision to back Sachs.

“We are proud to endorse Senator Maria Sachs for Palm Beach County Commission. We know we can count on her to fight for first responders, just as she did during her time in the State Legislature,” Bielecky said.

“Senator Sachs’ experience will bring the good judgment necessary to keep Palm Beach County on the right track on the issues involving public safety.”

Sachs is competing against Palm Beach School Board Member Karen Brill for the District 5 seat. Sachs thanked the union for the endorsement in a statement of her own Tuesday morning.

“Firefighters and paramedics are often the first to arrive on the scene in extremely difficult situations,” Sachs said.

“They know our community and its needs in a unique and very special way. That’s why I’m honored and privileged to have their support and to be in a position to advocate for them as a County Commissioner. It is my intention to be there for our first responders in the same way they are always there for us.”

Sachs has the money lead so far, despite filing for the contest seven months after Brill.

The former state Senator has added nearly $132,000 since September, including $80,000 in self-loans. Brill, meanwhile, has collected nearly $95,000 since February. That also includes $55,000 in candidate loans to the campaign.

Sachs also managed to round up endorsements from several lawmakers including state Sens. Lori BermanKevin Rader and Perry Thurston, as well as state Reps. Joe CaselloTina Polsky and Emily Slosberg.

The District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission is currently held by Mary Lou Berger, who is term-limited.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.