Firefighters union endorses Maria Sachs for Palm Beach County Commission

Former state Sen. Maria Sachs has earned the endorsement of a local firefighters and paramedics union as she campaigns for the District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Tuesday morning, the campaign announced the new endorsement from the Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, IAFF Local 2928.

Scott Bielecky, the group’s President, also released a statement explaining his group’s decision to back Sachs.

“We are proud to endorse Senator Maria Sachs for Palm Beach County Commission. We know we can count on her to fight for first responders, just as she did during her time in the State Legislature,” Bielecky said.

“Senator Sachs’ experience will bring the good judgment necessary to keep Palm Beach County on the right track on the issues involving public safety.”

Sachs is competing against Palm Beach School Board Member Karen Brill for the District 5 seat. Sachs thanked the union for the endorsement in a statement of her own Tuesday morning.

“Firefighters and paramedics are often the first to arrive on the scene in extremely difficult situations,” Sachs said.

“They know our community and its needs in a unique and very special way. That’s why I’m honored and privileged to have their support and to be in a position to advocate for them as a County Commissioner. It is my intention to be there for our first responders in the same way they are always there for us.”

Sachs has the money lead so far, despite filing for the contest seven months after Brill.

The former state Senator has added nearly $132,000 since September, including $80,000 in self-loans. Brill, meanwhile, has collected nearly $95,000 since February. That also includes $55,000 in candidate loans to the campaign.

Sachs also managed to round up endorsements from several lawmakers including state Sens. Lori Berman, Kevin Rader and Perry Thurston, as well as state Reps. Joe Casello, Tina Polsky and Emily Slosberg.

The District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission is currently held by Mary Lou Berger, who is term-limited.