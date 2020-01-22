FHA launches webinar series focused on worker resilience

The Florida Hospital Association announced Wednesday that it has launched a “Workforce Resilience Webinar Series” for hospital employees.

The webinars are geared toward front-line caregivers, nurses, physicians, volunteers and affiliates. FHA said the curriculum is aimed at addressing burnout among health care providers, which is “alarmingly high.”

FHA said many in the health care industry believe burnout, coupled with a lack of employee engagement, contribute to high turnover rates. Some workers may even exit the industry altogether.

The 12-month series, which starts Wednesday, will be led by expert Bryan Sexton, PhD, an associate professor and director of the Duke Center for Healthcare Safety & Quality at Duke University Health System.

“Health care is a demanding, stressful profession. Hospital leaders and advocates must do everything in their power to protect the skilled and dedicated personnel who fulfill our mission to care daily for Floridians,” said Aurelio Fernandez, FHA board chair and President/CEO of Memorial Healthcare System

The webinar series is being offered free of charge to all clinicians and teams in Florida hospitals and all Florida Medical Association members thanks to the charitable sponsorship of Memorial Healthcare System.

Each month, a live webinar program will be presented on a topic combining the science of enhancing workforce resilience with practical tools, strategies and resources for building and maintaining a strong workforce.

Duke Health will provide nurses and physicians one credit hour of continuing education for each monthly program.

“On behalf of our more than 25,000 physicians statewide, we are proud to join forces with the Florida Hospital Association to fortify our caregivers as they serve on the frontlines of Florida’s health care community,” Florida Medical Association CEO Tim Stapleton said.

Topics include: Prevalence, severity and measuring burnout and resilience; Work/life integration; How cultivating certain attitudes, such as gratitude, mindfulness and awe, affect resilience; Practicing safe stress and the science of sleep; Psychological safety; Importance of quality relationships; and Collaboration and improving teamwork.