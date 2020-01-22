Connect with us

Kelli Stargel's parental consent for abortion bill to hit Senate floor in two weeks

Nurses finally get legislative support for independence

Money sought for ex-inmate who ‘trusted God’ for 43 years

Rick Scott warns CDC not to trust China, be on high alert for coronavirus

Ashley Moody appointed to Trump law enforcement commission
Constitutional Revision Commission was controversial last time around. The push to repeal it is renewed.

House votes to nix controversial Constitution Revision Commission

The repeal push failed last year.

The controversial Constitution Revision Commission is one step closer to repeal.

On Wednesday, the House passed two bills poised to eliminate the appointed commission, despite Democratic qualms that the moves were a bridge too far.

HJR 301 and HB 303, filed by Rep. Brad Drake, respectively would repeal the CRC and remove statutory references.

HJR 301 passed 93-25. HB 303, a technical bill, passed 96-23.

Though the repeal bill passed the Senate last year by a 35-4 vote, it died without a full House hearing. That won’t be the case this year.

Drake commented on the esoteric nature of amendments in 2018, which confused voters because of concept combinations.

In 2018, the CRC irked lawmakers and observers by “bundling” unrelated propositions in amendments.

Amendment 9, which banned offshore drilling and vaping in indoor workplaces, was the most notable of the several odd combinations from the CRC.

“What does vaping have to do with offshore drilling,” Drake mused, noting that he came to find the CRC indefensible.

In a surprise given the incongruity of the propositions, nearly 69 percent of voters approved that amendment, even as editorial boards and others wondered why the two bans were yoked together.

“I promised that I would take that idea back to Tallahassee and work on it,” Drake said.

That process took two Sessions.

The 2019 Session saw high dudgeon from lawmakers; the 2020 Session, though the rhetoric is less white-hot on the issue, seems to promise resolution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the end of the 2019 Session that he backed repeal, citing the bundling issue as a major source of irritation.

“I didn’t have enough bandwidth to propose it, but I would like to see the CRC eliminated,” DeSantis said. “I think what happened last election with some of those bundled amendments was not good.”

Ahead of votes, Democrats rehearsed qualms about the repeal.

Rep. Carlos Smith wondered why the move wasn’t to impose single-subject limitations or “many other reforms.”

Drake’s take: that the Legislature, not an appointed commission, is best suited to make policy.

Drake noted that without the CRC, citizens’ initiatives and legislative proposals would allow changes to the foundational document if needed.

Republicans, such as Rep. Rick Roth, had Drake’s back, noting that amendments are often too vague and that policy changes are best relegated to the Legislature.

