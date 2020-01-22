Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Jane Castor featured in national publication as one of six mayors making a difference

Tampa Bay

Nobel Peace Prize-winning scientist endorses Alan Cohn for Congress

Tampa Bay

Freshman applications are on the rise at Florida Polytechnic University

Tampa Bay

Keisha Bell to hold fundraising reception in south St. Pete

Tampa Bay

Republican governance group endorses Amanda Makki in GOP challenge to Charlie Crist

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa General sets record for transplants in 2019

Tampa Bay

Jane Castor featured in national publication as one of six mayors making a difference

The profile features Castor’s commitment to increasing STEM education.

on

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was featured in The Hill as one of six mayors making a difference.

The article posted to the news site Wednesday highlights Castor’s commitment to increase student engagement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, particularly among young girls.

“To Jane Castor, six months into her first term as Tampa’s new mayor, today’s students are tomorrow’s engineers and scientists, the key to developing a workforce that can attract new businesses hungry for well-educated employees. The STEM programs beginning to scale in Tampa and surrounding Hillsborough County are an early investment in Tampa’s next generation,” The Hill wrote.

They pointed to a lesson at Young Middle School in downtown Tampa where students are learning about the city’s water system including how it flows through the sewers, how it gets through a series of pipes to their taps and about the machines used to make it all work.

 “One of the factors that [companies] always research is the availability of a qualified workforce, and fortunately we have that. But we want to ensure that availability moving forward,” Castor, a Democrat, told The Hill. “We get to expose all of these young students to STEM opportunities around Tampa.”

The Hill profile included five other mayors from Kansas City, Brooklyn Park, Minn., Minneapolis, Alexandria, Va. and Phoenix.

The Hill profile is another example of how Castor is taking her hometown leadership onto the national stage. Castor made headlines when she was first elected last year as the city’s first openly gay Mayor.

She gave interviews on national television, National Public Radio and several nationwide publications including CNN, The New York Times, ABC, NBC, CBS, The Hill and Huffington Post. She even made headlines across the pond in the British tabloid the Daily Mail.

Castor’s rise to fame came as part of what USA Today called “a mini-wave” for LGBTQ mayors.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Raymond

    January 22, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Great job, Mayor Castor!

    Now please use your influence to help resolve the Rays stadium issue so that TB can keep them full-time!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.