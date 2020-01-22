Connect with us

Doug Bakke drops Hillsborough Clerk bid

Jane Castor featured in national publication as one of six mayors making a difference

Nobel Peace Prize-winning scientist endorses Alan Cohn for Congress

Freshman applications are on the rise at Florida Polytechnic University

Keisha Bell to hold fundraising reception in south St. Pete

Republican governance group endorses Amanda Makki in GOP challenge to Charlie Crist

His departure leaves Kevin Beckner running unopposed.

on

Doug Bakke is no longer running for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court.

The Supervisor of Elections website now shows Bakke as withdrawn from the race.

Bakke’s departure from the race leaves former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner as the only active candidate.

“Been contemplating it for awhile now after reality of time commitment set in,” Bakke wrote in an email about his departure. “Campaigning isn’t in my blood and I’d rather focus on family.”

One thing is clear, his departure puts $25,000 back into his pocket. Bakke launched his campaign at the beginning of November and gave his campaign an early boost with a $25,000 loan.

Since then, Bakke has spent a little over $9,000, which means his campaign has enough in the bank to pay back the loan, with a bit to spare to either return to donors or donate to charity, as prescribed by Florida law.

Bakke’s departure comes as a bit of a surprise. As a Clerk’s office veteran he could have ran a competitive campaign against Beckner despite the former elected official’s broad name recognition.

Beckner would have likely faced some criticism in the race over his bid for the same seat four years ago, when he ran a negative campaign against incumbent Pat Frank.

Meanwhile, Bakke had institutional experience to tout.

Bakke is the current chief deputy to Frank and would have likely scored her endorsement as her eventual successor.

Bakke has worked at the Clerk’s office since 1994. Before that he served four years active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bakke began his career with the Clerk’s office as a night-shift file clerk, but worked his way up to an executive-level position.

As Chief Operating Officer and Chief Deputy Clerk, Bakke oversees the largest operational area in the agency, supervising more than 400 employees and managing a $30 million budget.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman is also filed for the race, but isn’t expected to actually seek the seat, despite having raised nearly $200,000.

For his part, Beckner said he’s not going to let the latest revelation deter him from running an active campaign.

“We will continue to campaign at the same pace we have been; building a diverse coalition of supporters around Hillsborough County and the region,” Beckner said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do and my campaign is prepared to compete countywide with the resources and infrastructure required to win.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003.

