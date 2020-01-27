Connect with us

Dane and Brooke Eagle expecting first child

The couple married, and conceived, in Iceland in October.

on

One impending bundle has became a high priority for House Republican Leader Dane Eagle.

The Cape Coral Republican announced he and wife, Dr. Brooke Iwanski Eagle, are expecting their first child.

“It’s a boy!” Eagle announced in a social media post. “Brooke and I are incredibly thrilled to announce we are adding a little more love to our family. Baby Eagle is due in June!”

That will be in the thick of a major congressional campaign for Rep. Eagle, one of eight Republican candidates in a GOP primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney. So expect the child to be born in the 19th Congressional District.

A picture shared online shows the Eagles holding a sign that reads: “COMING SOON… Baby Boy Eagle. June 2020. Made in Iceland.”

That makes sense since the couple wed on Oct. 1 in a private ceremony at Búðakirkja, the Black Church of Búðir, in Iceland. That due date puts the birth almost exactly nine months later.

The photograph with that informative sign was accompanied by a series of professional photographs of the expectant couple.

Iwanski is a chiropractic physician at Integrative Medicine and Rehab in Fort Myers. She and Eagle became engaged in November. He proposed over Thanksgiving during a trip to Anna Ruby Falls in Georgia.

Notably, Eagle won’t be the only politically connected person in the baby’s life. Brooker Iwanski Eagle happens to be the sister to Holly La Rosa, wife of state Rep. Mike La Rosa, a St. Cloud Republican. The La Rosas introduced the couple after the men met through work in state government.

Eagle was elected to the House in 2012 and rose the ranks of leadership to now be the No. 2 Republican in the chamber. He faces term limits after this session.

He previously served as a deputy chief of staff under Gov. Charlie Crist.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

