Dane and Brooke Eagle expecting first child

One impending bundle has became a high priority for House Republican Leader Dane Eagle.

The Cape Coral Republican announced he and wife, Dr. Brooke Iwanski Eagle, are expecting their first child.

“It’s a boy!” Eagle announced in a social media post. “Brooke and I are incredibly thrilled to announce we are adding a little more love to our family. Baby Eagle is due in June!”

That will be in the thick of a major congressional campaign for Rep. Eagle, one of eight Republican candidates in a GOP primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney. So expect the child to be born in the 19th Congressional District.

A picture shared online shows the Eagles holding a sign that reads: “COMING SOON… Baby Boy Eagle. June 2020. Made in Iceland.”

That makes sense since the couple wed on Oct. 1 in a private ceremony at Búðakirkja, the Black Church of Búðir, in Iceland. That due date puts the birth almost exactly nine months later.

The photograph with that informative sign was accompanied by a series of professional photographs of the expectant couple.

Iwanski is a chiropractic physician at Integrative Medicine and Rehab in Fort Myers. She and Eagle became engaged in November. He proposed over Thanksgiving during a trip to Anna Ruby Falls in Georgia.

Notably, Eagle won’t be the only politically connected person in the baby’s life. Brooker Iwanski Eagle happens to be the sister to Holly La Rosa, wife of state Rep. Mike La Rosa, a St. Cloud Republican. The La Rosas introduced the couple after the men met through work in state government.

Eagle was elected to the House in 2012 and rose the ranks of leadership to now be the No. 2 Republican in the chamber. He faces term limits after this session.

He previously served as a deputy chief of staff under Gov. Charlie Crist.