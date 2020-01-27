Florida Retail Federation hypes economic benefits of Super Bowl in Miami

Thousands of visitors have already begun flocking to South Florida for this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami Gardens.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is among the fans.

While the group may not have rooting interests with regard to Sunday’s winner, the FRF says the event will have a big impact on Florida’s retailers.

The FRF is highlighting research from its parent organization — the National Retail Federation (NRF) — estimating that consumers plan to spend $17.2 billion nationwide in preparation for the game.

Much of that will come as Americans all around the country get ready to watch the game at home. But in South Florida, the week leading up to the Super Bowl is packed with parties and events throughout the host city. With that comes a need to stock up.

“Florida is proud to host this year’s Super Bowl,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the FRF. “Whether you are planning to host a watch party or looking for gear to show your team spirit, get what you need at Florida’s retailers.”

Sunday’s game is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which normally hosts Miami Dolphins home games.

The NRF data shows that 19% of Americans plan to throw a Super Bowl party, while 27% plan to attend a party. Those watching the game will drop an average of $88.65 in preparation for the showdown.

Food and beverages account for 80% of that spending total. The rest is made up of team apparel, TVs, decorations and furniture.

An estimated 193.8 million adults say they have plans for Sunday’s game.

Prosper Insights & Analytics conducted the NRF poll from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9. It surveyed 7,267 adults and has a margin of error of 1.2 percentage points.

The $88.65 in average expected spending is the largest total since 2007. Last year’s Super Bowl had an estimated $81.30 in average expenses per person. That number has mostly trended upward since 2007.