Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Jeanette Nuñez, Scott Rivkees emphasize efforts to combat human trafficking during Super Bowl

Headlines South Florida

Florida Retail Federation hypes economic benefits of Super Bowl in Miami

Headlines Influence

Lottery labels clear first House committee

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Jim Fogler named President and CEO of Florida Press Association

APolitical Headlines

FPL solar installation powers Super Bowl festivities

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Julio Fuentes: Lawmakers can help more Floridians access responsible credit
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez and Surgeon General Scott Rivkees announce an initiative to combat new HIV infections in Florida. Image via WFSU.

Headlines

Jeanette Nuñez, Scott Rivkees emphasize efforts to combat human trafficking during Super Bowl

The event will be held in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Feb. 2.

on

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Surgeon General Scott Rivkees stopped in Miami Monday to help push the state’s efforts to stop human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

That game will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The annual event is one of the largest in the country, making it a prime target for traffickers looking to do business.

“Come Sunday, South Florida will see an influx of visitors as a result of Super Bowl LIV,” Nuñez said in a statement Monday.

“With such popular large-scale events, our communities are susceptible to the horrible scourge of human trafficking. Our administration is fully committed to combating this pervasive evil by working with the Department of Health and private sector partnerships to train personnel on ways to identify and support potential victims. Together, we all have a role to play to ensure our communities remain safe.”

The visit by Nuñez and Rivkees included a stop at the Florida Department of Health office in Miami-Dade to discuss the problem of human trafficking.

More than 160 people were arrested on trafficking charges during last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Officials in Florida have started the “Stop Sex Trafficking Campaign,” which is aimed at warning the public to look for signs of potential trafficking. A local hotline, 305-FIX-STOP, has also been set up to handle reports of human trafficking.

Law enforcement officials have worked to train hotel workers, Uber drivers and others to be on the lookout as well. Attorney General Ashley Moody traveled to Miami late last week to discuss those efforts.

“The Florida Department of Health plays a critical role in our state’s efforts to combat human trafficking,” Rivkees said of his agency’s efforts.

“Together with our state, local, federal and private partners, the Department will strive to ensure that everyone traveling to this event has the resources and information they need to feel safe and lead the healthiest lives possible.”

In April, Tampa is scheduled to host this year’s Wrestlemania, another event which often attracts large numbers of tourists and thus can pose a trafficking risk.

Last year, lawmakers passed legislation aiming at cracking down on human trafficking by increasing training and awareness, as well as setting up a database of pimps and johns. Sen. Lauren Book and Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen sponsored that legislation.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.