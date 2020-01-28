Legislation that would add restrictions to the citizen petition process passes along party lines

Legislative that could make it harder to get citizen petitions on the ballots divided the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections along party lines.

Republican Sen. Travis Hutson’s bill (SB 1794), which would likely limit the ability of citizens to put ballot initiatives on the ballot, passed the committee with a 4-3 vote. While critics argue it kills the citizen petition process, Hutson counters it provides more transparency to it. Because of the amount of the debate on the bill, the committee temporarily postponed the consideration of a bill (SJR 1216) to put a constitutional amendment on November’s ballot limiting the terms of local school board members.

Hutson’s legislation would expand the scope of the Florida Supreme Court review to include federal and state constitutional questions, create a cause of action for citizens to challenge a petition circulator’s registration, and reduce the time petition signatures are valid from two years to less than two years.

The bill increases the petition signatures that must be verified before the Secretary of State refers the proposal to the Attorney General and FIEC from 10 percent of the number of statewide electors to 50 percent.

It also requires a supervisor of elections to charge the actual cost for verifying a petition signature instead of the current 10 cents per signature. It also requires a description of whether it costs the state or impacts its revenues.

Ashley Lukis, a lawyer speaking on behalf of Keep Our Constitution Clean, said that gathering support for their own petition they documented violations by other signature gatherers.

“Over the past six months or so, Keep Our Constitution Clean representatives have cataloged dozens and dozens and dozens of violations of Florida’s election code,” she said. “Specifically, in regard to the ways in which petition circulators are being paid.”

Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodriguez offered 10 amendments to the legislation. Some of those include penalties for filing a frivolous challenge to anyone’s right to vote, extends the deadline for petitions to qualify for the 2020 ballot by 30 days, and keeps signatures valid for two years.

All of Rodriguez’s amendments were defeated along party lines.

Rich Templin, legislative and political director for the AFL-CIO, said he wonders if this bill is tied to the fact that there’s minimum wage bill on the 2020 ballot. He said the changes would make it harder for citizen grassroots groups to get initiatives on the ballot and easier for billionaires and out-of-state groups to get items on the ballots because they’ll be the only ones who would be able to afford it.

“At the end of the day, this will be the nail in the head of the citizens’ initiative process,” he said. “A process that I have watched over 15 years — nail after nail after nail after nail,” he said.

While Hutson called the amendments unfriendly, he also pledged to work with Democrats to find compromises.

But Democratic Sen. Oscar Braynon remembers last year’s fight on HB 5, which was the origin of Hutson’s bill this year. He said he gets frustrated with the partisanship.

“Numbers get closer, but things get more divided, and things get more partisan,” he said. “And it was never on display more for me this session than in this committee this season.”

The bill now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee. It would take effect this year, but it doesn’t affect the validity of petition forms gathered before its effective date.