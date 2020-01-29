Donna Deegan outraised John Rutherford during last quarter of 2019

Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, who has represented Northeast Florida’s 4th Congressional District since the 2016 election, rolled out fourth-quarter fundraising numbers Wednesday.

The Congressman has a cash on hand advantage over likely Democratic challenger Donna Deegan, but he did not raise as much as her during the last quarter of 2019.

Rutherford raised $123,850, compared to Deegan, a former broadcaster and cancer survivor, who raised $204,000 in her first quarter in the race.

Most of Rutherford’s money came from corporate PACs and the Jacksonville donor class.

The congressman is spending also — $70,000 over the last three months of 2019.

He raised $352,750 in the current cycle, having spent $242,656 of that, with $496,911 on hand.

Rutherford, a former three-term Jacksonville Sheriff, faced his toughest challenge in a battle royale-style 2016 GOP primary to replace outgoing Rep. Ander Crenshaw.

Since then, a combination of strong name identification, a deep red district and underwhelming challengers, as well as a robust Republican plurality have sheltered Rutherford. He typically garners roughly 70% of the vote.

GOP voters comprise 286,013 of the district’s 577,173 registered voters, compared to 155,073 Democrats, with independents and third-party registrants making up the balance.

Deegan’s $200,000 haul, while far beyond what either general election challenger to Rutherford mustered, likely will have to be only the beginning.

The closest recent comparison, in terms of a Democrat challenging for a GOP seat, was Democrat Nancy Soderberg challenging for what was ultimately the Congressional set vacated by current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Soderberg raised $350,000 in her first quarter, on her way to raising over $3 million, as well as help from outside groups.

In the end, it didn’t matter, even in the 6th Congressional District, a map somewhat more favorable to Democrats than CD 4.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz won by nearly 15 percentage points.

Though Deegan, a former broadcaster, has cachet in Jacksonville that few Democratic candidates might have, she has yet to be subject to the rigors of a competitive and oppo-rich campaign.

Her ability to respond to GOP machinations will be tested.

Both Rutherford and Deegan will face primaries.

Democrats Monica DePaul and Chris Eagle have raised nothing.

Likewise, on the Republican side, perpetual candidate Gary Koniz has not raised money. Another Republican, Erick Aguilar, has just over $5,000 on hand.