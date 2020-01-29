Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Donna Deegan outraised John Rutherford during last quarter of 2019

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?

2020 Headlines

Shock poll puts Mike Bloomberg at No. 2 behind Joe Biden in Florida's Democratic primary

2020 Headlines

Elizabeth Warren announces endorsements from Florida educators

2020 Headlines

‘Keep Our Constitution Clean’ edges closer to signature threshold

2020 Federal

Amy Klobuchar makes quick trip to Iowa in midst of impeachment
Donna Deegan may be facing long odds in her bid against John Rutherford in CD 4, she is still forging ahead.

2020

Donna Deegan outraised John Rutherford during last quarter of 2019

Round one goes to Democrat Deegan.

on

Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, who has represented Northeast Florida’s 4th Congressional District since the 2016 election, rolled out fourth-quarter fundraising numbers Wednesday.

The Congressman has a cash on hand advantage over likely Democratic challenger Donna Deegan, but he did not raise as much as her during the last quarter of 2019.

Rutherford raised $123,850, compared to Deegan, a former broadcaster and cancer survivor, who raised $204,000 in her first quarter in the race.

Most of Rutherford’s money came from corporate PACs and the Jacksonville donor class.

The congressman is spending also — $70,000 over the last three months of 2019.

He raised $352,750 in the current cycle, having spent $242,656 of that, with $496,911 on hand.

Rutherford, a former three-term Jacksonville Sheriff, faced his toughest challenge in a battle royale-style 2016 GOP primary to replace outgoing Rep. Ander Crenshaw.

Since then, a combination of strong name identification, a deep red district and underwhelming challengers, as well as a robust Republican plurality have sheltered Rutherford. He typically garners roughly 70% of the vote.

GOP voters comprise 286,013 of the district’s 577,173 registered voters, compared to 155,073 Democrats, with independents and third-party registrants making up the balance.

Deegan’s $200,000 haul, while far beyond what either general election challenger to Rutherford mustered, likely will have to be only the beginning.

The closest recent comparison, in terms of a Democrat challenging for a GOP seat, was Democrat Nancy Soderberg challenging for what was ultimately the Congressional set vacated by current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Soderberg raised $350,000 in her first quarter, on her way to raising over $3 million, as well as help from outside groups.

In the end, it didn’t matter, even in the 6th Congressional District, a map somewhat more favorable to Democrats than CD 4.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz won by nearly 15 percentage points.

Though Deegan, a former broadcaster, has cachet in Jacksonville that few Democratic candidates might have, she has yet to be subject to the rigors of a competitive and oppo-rich campaign.

Her ability to respond to GOP machinations will be tested.

Both Rutherford and Deegan will face primaries.

Democrats Monica DePaul and Chris Eagle have raised nothing.

Likewise, on the Republican side, perpetual candidate Gary Koniz has not raised money. Another Republican, Erick Aguilar, has just over $5,000 on hand.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Seber Newsome III

    January 29, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Wake up people, Donna Deegan is a LEFT LEANING SOCIALIST, in my opinion . She was a avid supporter of known socialist Andrew Gillum, who was a friend of George Soros. North Florida does not need someone who will try to take away our guns and the second amendment. Someone who will teach trans gender in schools to young children. This is all. just my opinion , not to be construed as facts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.