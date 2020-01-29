Ruth’s List Florida endorses Sarah Leonardi for Broward School Board

Ruth’s List Florida, a group that helps Democratic women candidates get elected, is endorsing Sarah Leonardi in the Broward County School Board District 3 contest.

Leonardi filed to enter the contest July. She’s racked up a series of endorsements since then, including from Reps. Michael Gottlieb and Evan Jenne. Both men represents portions of Broward County.

Leonardi is the first school board candidate to earn the group’s endorsement in the 2020 cycle.

“Sarah is the future,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Pam Goodman said. “Not only for our children and our schools, but Florida’s leadership duty.”

Leonardi has racked up endorsements from former Broward School Board Member and former President of the Florida Education Association Maureen Dinnen, Wilton Manors City Commissioner Julie Carson, Ruth’s List Vice Chair Emma Collum and the Broward Young Democrats.

Heather Brinkworth currently holds the District 3 seat and is seeking reelection in 2020. Brinkworth was unopposed for her reelection in 2016.

Dr. Jonathan May of Oakland Park had filed for the seat as well, but has since withdrawn from the race.

Leonardi is outraising Brinkworth, according to the most recent campaign finance reports documenting earnings through December. Leonardi has added more than $25,000 since July. That includes a $1,000 candidate loan from Leonardi in her first month as a candidate.

Brinkworth opened her campaign account in August. She’s collected more than $13,000, including a self-loan of $2,020.

Leonardi also remains on top in cash on hand, with an advantage over Brinkworth of more than $11,000.

Leonardi earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Miami. She’s worked as a teacher in Broward County since 2014 and was voted Teacher of the Year at Coconut Creek High School in 2016.

Leonardi has authored multiple op-eds in the Sun Sentinel on topics ranging from the need for paid maternity leave to a push for increased funding on school safety.