Connect with us

South Florida

Ruth's List Florida endorses Sarah Leonardi for Broward School Board

South Florida

South Florida Regional Planning Council elects Daniella Levine Cava as new Chair

Headlines South Florida

Matthew Damsky sentenced for defrauding former boss Maria Sachs

Headlines South Florida

Jeanette Nuñez, Scott Rivkees emphasize efforts to combat human trafficking during Super Bowl

Headlines South Florida

Florida Retail Federation hypes economic benefits of Super Bowl in Miami

South Florida

Oz Vazquez ended fourth quarter of 2019 with $185K raised

South Florida

Ruth’s List Florida endorses Sarah Leonardi for Broward School Board

Leonardi is pursuing the District 3 seat currently held by Heather Brinkworth.

on

Ruth’s List Florida, a group that helps Democratic women candidates get elected, is endorsing Sarah Leonardi in the Broward County School Board District 3 contest.

Leonardi filed to enter the contest July. She’s racked up a series of endorsements since then, including from Reps. Michael Gottlieb and Evan Jenne. Both men represents portions of Broward County.

Leonardi is the first school board candidate to earn the group’s endorsement in the 2020 cycle.

“Sarah is the future,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Pam Goodman said. “Not only for our children and our schools, but Florida’s leadership duty.”

Leonardi has racked up endorsements from former Broward School Board Member and former President of the Florida Education Association Maureen Dinnen, Wilton Manors City Commissioner Julie Carson, Ruth’s List Vice Chair Emma Collum and the Broward Young Democrats.

Heather Brinkworth currently holds the District 3 seat and is seeking reelection in 2020.  Brinkworth was unopposed for her reelection in 2016.

Dr. Jonathan May of Oakland Park had filed for the seat as well, but has since withdrawn from the race.

Leonardi is outraising Brinkworth, according to the most recent campaign finance reports documenting earnings through December. Leonardi has added more than $25,000 since July. That includes a $1,000 candidate loan from Leonardi in her first month as a candidate.

Brinkworth opened her campaign account in August. She’s collected more than $13,000, including a self-loan of $2,020.

Leonardi also remains on top in cash on hand, with an advantage over Brinkworth of more than $11,000.

Leonardi earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Miami. She’s worked as a teacher in Broward County since 2014 and was voted Teacher of the Year at Coconut Creek High School in 2016.

Leonardi has authored multiple op-eds in the Sun Sentinel on topics ranging from the need for paid maternity leave to a push for increased funding on school safety.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.