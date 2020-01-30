Local occupational licensing preemption cleared for House floor

Changes may be coming soon for a broad swath of occupational licensing schemes.

A bill that would preempt local regulation of many of these is headed to the House floor after passing the Commerce Committee Thursday.

HB 3, by Rep. Michael Grant, would preempt local governments from requiring occupational licenses that are not mandated by the state.

The legislation would affect a broad swath of trade classes including “painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, decorative stone, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation, plastering, stuccoing, caulking, canvas awning, and ornamental iron installation.”

“The bill prohibits local licensing,” Grant said, except for certain exceptions.

The Florida League of Cities’ David Cruz lauded the sponsor for addressing League “concerns,” even as some member cities still worry about preemption of various licenses.

Florida NOW also opposes the legislation.

The James Madison Institute, Americans for Prosperity, and Institute of Justice, meanwhile, were in support.

Members did not debate before moving the bill, which already passed the House once last year.

Momentum is clearly with the measure in the House, but the Senate is still workshopping its version.

That bill (SB 1336) sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, stalled in its first committee of reference (Community Affairs) earlier this week.

The bills are part of a tranche of reform legislation.

Bills by Sen. Ben Albritton (SB 474) and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (HB 1193) serve as the major deregulation packages this year.

Sen. Manny Diaz (SB 1124) and Rep. Paul Renner (HB 707) are carrying bills requiring a four-year review of current licenses that could be altered or cut altogether.