Local occupational licensing preemption cleared for House floor

Sunscreen ban preemption cleared for House floor

Casey DeSantis' 'Children's Corner' launch balances optics with education policy

Liberal women's groups plan Capitol protest against parental consent for abortions

Nancy Soderberg endorses Dolores Guzman in HD 27

Obi Umunna: How Democrats can win more in Florida
Painters' licensure schemes may be subject to change.

House momentum not matched in Senate yet.

on

Changes may be coming soon for a broad swath of occupational licensing schemes.

A bill that would preempt local regulation of many of these is headed to the House floor after passing the Commerce Committee Thursday.

HB 3, by Rep. Michael Grant, would preempt local governments from requiring occupational licenses that are not mandated by the state.

The legislation would affect a broad swath of trade classes including “painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, decorative stone, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation, plastering, stuccoing, caulking, canvas awning, and ornamental iron installation.”

“The bill prohibits local licensing,” Grant said, except for certain exceptions.

The Florida League of Cities’ David Cruz lauded the sponsor for addressing League “concerns,” even as some member cities still worry about preemption of various licenses.

Florida NOW also opposes the legislation.

The James Madison Institute, Americans for Prosperity, and Institute of Justice, meanwhile, were in support.

Members did not debate before moving the bill, which already passed the House once last year.

Momentum is clearly with the measure in the House, but the Senate is still workshopping its version.

That bill (SB 1336) sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, stalled in its first committee of reference (Community Affairs) earlier this week.

The bills are part of a tranche of reform legislation.

Bills by Sen. Ben Albritton (SB 474) and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (HB 1193) serve as the major deregulation packages this year.

Sen. Manny Diaz (SB 1124) and Rep. Paul Renner (HB 707) are carrying bills requiring a four-year review of current licenses that could be altered or cut altogether.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. gary

    January 30, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Look to repubs to unlock the doors of commerce! Look to demoRats to shut it down! Demorats are not fit for America!

    Reply

