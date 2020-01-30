Connect with us

Federal

Brian Mast wants bump in federal funding for Everglades restoration

Federal Headlines

Kathy Castor urges Ron DeSantis to 'be bold' on climate policy

Federal Headlines

Darren Soto, Stephanie Murphy strike deal to get back into VA hospital

Federal Headlines

On impeachment, Rick Scott poses questions about Democrats, none about Donald Trump

Federal

Florida Chamber cheers new North American trade deal

Federal Headlines

Congressional delegation to tackle spike in Florida human trafficking

Federal

Brian Mast wants bump in federal funding for Everglades restoration

Mast is asking for $250 million.

on

Republican Rep. Brian Mast has authored a letter to President Donald Trump pushing for an increase in Everglades restoration funding in Trump’s upcoming budget request.

The most recent federal appropriations measure contained $200 million for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration (SFER) program. That program includes a collection of water projects in Central and South Florida — including reservoirs and stormwater treatment areas — aimed at keeping the Everglades clean.

Among those projects are the EAA Reservoir, the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area and others.

That $200 million figure was an increase of $130 million over the previous year. Mast’s letter is asking the President to request an additional $50 million in federal funds, bringing the total request for Fiscal Year 2021 to $250 million.

“Over the last three years, working together, we have made substantial progress by authorizing the EAA Southern Storage Reservoir, expediting completion of Herbert Hoover Dike repairs and nearly tripling funding for Everglades restoration projects; however, there is much more work to be done,” Mast wrote in that letter.

“I know from our previous conversations that you are committed to addressing this public health crisis, which is why it is critical that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works faster and harder to complete projects ahead of schedule. In addition to changing the way Lake Okeechobee is managed, accelerating completion of the EAA Southern Storage Reservoir is the best way to eliminate harmful discharges and send more clean water south into the Everglades. Funding SFER at $250 million this year will ensure that the Army Corps of Engineers is operating at nothing less than full capacity to accomplish this goal.”

Mast represents Florida’s 18th Congressional District. That district covers all of St. Lucie and Martin counties as well as northeastern Palm Beach County, including Tequesta, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and part of West Palm Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also pushed for a bump in state funding on environmental issues. DeSantis secured $625 million during the 2019 Session for water issues, with more than $320 million of that going toward Everglades restoration.

DeSantis has said he would seek similar funding totals for each of his first four terms.

Mast emphasized the importance of that funding in a statement released alongside the letter.

“We fought tooth and nail last year to secure a historic increase in funding for Everglades restoration. Now it’s time to build on that momentum and continue doing everything we can to protect our ecosystems and stop harmful discharges,” Mast said.

“With the EAA Southern Storage Reservoir within our grasp, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal to get the job done!”

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.