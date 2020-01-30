Donald Trump to run two Super Bowl ads

Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign announced Thursday it has purchased airtime during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV for two campaign commercials, and released one that declares he created a stronger, safer, more prosperous America, with more to come.

The commercial unveiled Thursday, “Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous,” is one of two 30-second spots the campaign will run during the game. The other ad will not be released prior to the game and will be seen by the world for the first time when it actually airs, Trump’s campaign said.

The one that was released is full of shots of military, factory workers, and Trump rallies, with narrators discussing two themes: national security and the economy.

Trump’s commercials will not be the only campaign ad running running during the Super Bowl. Earlier Thursday Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg released his 60-second commercial “George” that also will play before the 100 million or so Americans watching the game.

Time slots for Super Bowl ads reportedly are going for as much as $5.6 million for 30 seconds.

Trump’s ad pushes his campaign’s “Keep America Great” themes with a narrator saying that America demanded change, and Trump delivered it.

The video shows Trump in various locations, shots of Army soldiers, Navy ships, Air Force planes, a young mother, and workers in various settings. Voices declare that America has seen its best wage growth in nearly a decade, and that unemployment rates have fallen to record lows both for African Americans and for Hispanics. The spot concludes with Trump at a rally stating, “And ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.”

“Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans,” Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, wrote in a news release. “With an incredible economy, historically low unemployment, and a policy of putting America first, President Trump is most certainly Keeping America Great.”