School choice expansion bill moves ahead as more companies halt donations to voucher program

Step Up For Students would only have to submit to an audit every three years.

on

Legislation expanding school choice scholarship programs passed the House Education Committee Thursday.

Committee Chair Jennifer Mae Sullivan is sponsoring the proposed committee bill (PCB EDC 20-01). Most significantly, it would lengthen the period between audits for the school choice voucher program Step Up for Students from one year to three. And it boosts the cap for the Family Empowerment Scholarship from 18,000 students to 28,000 students.

Companies who donate to the Step Up for Students program, otherwise known as the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship, are doing some soul-searching in the wake of an investigation by the Orlando Sentinel showing that some private Christian schools have policies that discriminate against LGBTQ students. Corporations that have pulled their donations this week include Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo and Cigar City Brewing.

There are currently five grants that allow eligible students to attend private schools using state funding: the John McKay Scholarship, the Gardiner Scholarship, the Family Empowerment Scholarship, Florida Tax Credit and the Hope Scholarship.

Sullivan’s legislation would mostly affect Gardiner, Family Empowerment and Florida Tax Credit. Gardiner serves students with disabilities. The Family Empowerment Scholarship and Florida Tax Credit Scholarships benefit low-income students. 

The bill would allow three-year-olds with disabilities to apply for Gardiner if there’s funding. It would also let wealthier families apply for the Family Empowerment program if five percent of vouchers have not been awarded.

Sullivan said the recommendation to increase the time period between audits for the Step Up for Students program came from the Auditor General. But Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith are criticizing that move, saying the program already lacks transparency.

No one from the public or members of the Education committee expressed any concerns about private schools discriminating against LGBTQ students or their families. Although questions were raised around the issue of assessments and diverting money from public schools, members passed the bill with little opposition.

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

