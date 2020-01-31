House budget leaner than Senate proposal

The respective rollouts of the Senate and House budgets were literally day and night.

The $92.8 billion Senate budget came early Thursday afternoon, accompanied with helpful quotes highlighting the Senate’s willingness to spend on everything from education and the environment to pay raises for state workers.

The House budget dropped as the evening sun fell from the Tallahassee sky, devoid of quotes from House Speaker Jose Oliva and Budget Chief Travis Cummings. However, it did have a website launch attached, “as part of its commitment to transparency and access to public information.”

It also came in lighter than the Senate document: a mere $91.3 billion, in range with the budget proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in October.

The Senate justified spending bumps with “significant changes in estimates of future state obligations” since DeSantis rolled out his budget, concerns which don’t jibe with the agenda of Oliva to shrink government spending per capita.

In that context, it’s useful to remember the points Oliva made when the DeSantis budget was rolled out.

”The Governor’s budget recommendations are most encouraging. He is to be commended for a strict adherence to fiscal restraint. While the details of his ambitious teacher-pay program remain obscure — not a small matter — his commitment to responsible spending is crystal clear. A solid base upon which to begin our budget discussions.”

Indeed, the teacher-pay program is one area where negotiations will be hammered out until the final hankie drop.

The Senate was willing to commit $500 million for teacher pay raises, with 80% being used to increase the minimum salary to $47,500 as the Governor wants.

The House made the same commitment, with money to “increase the minimum base salary for a full-time classroom teacher to an amount that is achievable by the school district’s portion of the $500 million; however, no school district is required to increase the minimum base salary to an amount that exceeds $50,000.”

If a district has no salaries below that threshold, the money generally would go for raises.

DeSantis wants $602 million to set a minimum salary for teachers at $47,500, which would put Florida only behind New Jersey in starting teacher pay. He’s seeking an additional $300 million for a bonus program for teachers and principals, targeting underserved populations.

Bonuses may be a hard sell though.

VISIT FLORIDA: another area where the Governor will struggle to get the full $50 million he wants.

Whereas the Senate allocated $26 million to it, the House budget doesn’t even contain the words … a sign that the agency will again be fighting for its life, despite CEO Dana Young saying she’s been making the sale to lawmakers.