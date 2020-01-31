Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House budget leaner than Senate proposal

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg's Super Bowl ad shows a mother's grief due to gun violence

Headlines Tampa Bay

Allendale United Methodist Rev. Andy Oliver delivers scathing rebuke in controversial House prayer

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Amy McCourt: Don’t just lock people up. Give them motivation to change their lives.

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Gary Chartrand: More than just school choice; high-quality education matters

Headlines Influence

DNA privacy bill passes the House, but questions remain in the Senate
House budget chair Travis Cummings. Speaker Jose Oliva

Headlines

House budget leaner than Senate proposal

$1.5B difference between House, Senate

on

The respective rollouts of the Senate and House budgets were literally day and night.

The $92.8 billion Senate budget came early Thursday afternoon, accompanied with helpful quotes highlighting the Senate’s willingness to spend on everything from education and the environment to pay raises for state workers.

The House budget dropped as the evening sun fell from the Tallahassee sky, devoid of quotes from House Speaker Jose Oliva and Budget Chief Travis Cummings. However, it did have a website launch attached, “as part of its commitment to transparency and access to public information.”

It also came in lighter than the Senate document: a mere $91.3 billion, in range with the budget proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in October.

The Senate justified spending bumps with “significant changes in estimates of future state obligations” since DeSantis rolled out his budget, concerns which don’t jibe with the agenda of Oliva to shrink government spending per capita.

In that context, it’s useful to remember the points Oliva made when the DeSantis budget was rolled out.

”The Governor’s budget recommendations are most encouraging. He is to be commended for a strict adherence to fiscal restraint. While the details of his ambitious teacher-pay program remain obscure — not a small matter — his commitment to responsible spending is crystal clear. A solid base upon which to begin our budget discussions.”

Indeed, the teacher-pay program is one area where negotiations will be hammered out until the final hankie drop.

The Senate was willing to commit $500 million for teacher pay raises, with 80% being used to increase the minimum salary to $47,500 as the Governor wants.

The House made the same commitment, with money to “increase the minimum base salary for a full-time classroom teacher to an amount that is achievable by the school district’s portion of the $500 million; however, no school district is required to increase the minimum base salary to an amount that exceeds $50,000.”

If a district has no salaries below that threshold, the money generally would go for raises.

DeSantis wants $602 million to set a minimum salary for teachers at $47,500, which would put Florida only behind New Jersey in starting teacher pay. He’s seeking an additional $300 million for a bonus program for teachers and principals, targeting underserved populations.

Bonuses may be a hard sell though.

VISIT FLORIDA: another area where the Governor will struggle to get the full $50 million he wants.

Whereas the Senate allocated $26 million to it, the House budget doesn’t even contain the words … a sign that the agency will again be fighting for its life, despite CEO Dana Young saying she’s been making the sale to lawmakers.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.