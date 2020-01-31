Marco Rubio announces no vote on witnesses or conviction in impeachment trial

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday he will not support calling witnesses in the Senate trial and won’t vote to convict.

In a statement, the Republican said he assumes President Donald Trump abused his power in asking for Ukraine to launch an investigation into political rival Former Vice President Joe Biden, but he doesn’t think it’s in the public interest to remove the president.

The Senate is likely to conclude the trial without hearing from witnesses or subpoenaing documents. Known as “moderate Republican swing-votes,” Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have announced they will vote no. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she will vote yes, but Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to get testimony and documents.

The House drafted two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress late last year. House managers have been arguing to senators that this would be the only time in history that an impeachment trial didn’t include witness or documents.

Rubio said the question would not just be whether the President’s actions were wrong, but ultimately whether what he did was removable.

“The two are not the same,” he said. “Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office.”

A Quinnipiac University national poll from earlier this week found 75 percent of registered voters want witness to testify in the impeachment trial, including 49 percent of Republicans, 95 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of independents.

Rubio said he believes half the country would view removal as illegitimate — as nothing short of a coup d’état.

“It is difficult to conceive of any scheme (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could undertake that would undermine confidence in our democracy more than removal would,” he said.

According to a roundup of polls from FiveThirtyEight, 48% of Americans support removing Trump from office, with 46% who don’t support removing him.