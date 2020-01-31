Connect with us

Influence

Jeanette Rubio to continue fight against human trafficking on state board

Headlines Influence

Wayne Huizenga Jr. reappointed, Aubrey Edge appointed to Board of Governors

Influence

Pharmacists say they take hit in Medicaid

Headlines Influence

Florida activists push for state ratification of US Equal Rights Amendment

Headlines Influence

Senate budget proposes 3% pay raise for state workers

Headlines Influence

House budget leaner than Senate proposal

Influence

Jeanette Rubio to continue fight against human trafficking on state board

Rubio was appointed Friday to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

on

The wife of Florida’s senior U.S. Senator will lend key experience to state government.

The Statewide Council on Human Trafficking appointed Jeanette Rubio Friday.

Rubio, who lives in Miami, professionally serves as the president of JDR Consulting, Inc., which helps non-profits get grants.

Rubio serves on the board of directors for the Agape Network, a non-profit organization that specializes in comprehensive healthcare.

Her bio on that website speaks to the the Rubios’ commitment to fighting the problem.

Advertisement

“After learning about the human trafficking crisis in South Florida, Jeanette partnered with several community organizations to help victims of trafficking. Her passion inspired Senator Marco Rubio to make the issue a priority in the Senate. Together, they have helped raise awareness of human trafficking and supported local organizations such as AGAPE that work tirelessly to help victims,” the bio reads.

Even as early as 2012, Mrs. Rubio was lending her voice to the struggle.

“This is a very important issue that it’s not just affecting our country but it’s affecting our community,” Rubio said. “And so this is something that I have decided — both Marco and I — to be a part of and do whatever we can to make a difference.”

The messaging in the policy sphere even became part of the Senator’s successful reelection campaign in 2016, via an ad buy.

The 30-second spot gave Jeanette Rubio a chance to highlight the Girls Count Act, which helps ensure children in developing countries are registered at birth.

“Human trafficking is a tragedy. Of all the things Marco has done, the Girls Count Act is the one thing I’m most proud of,” says Jeanette Rubio in the advertisement. “Marco wrote the law that forces any country in the word that receives American aid to give little girls birth certificates when they are born. It doesn’t sound like much, but that one thing could save thousands of girls, and even if it just saves one, it is truly a blessing.”

The Rubios have worked in support of Kristi’s House, a child advocacy center dedicated to the eradication of child and child sex trafficking.

Rubio is appointed to a four-year term.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.