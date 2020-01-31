Climate change poses threat to future Super Bowls in Miami

Connect with us

Miami, and its problems with rising sea levels, is serving as a backdrop for this year's Super Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins’ stadium stands 10 feet above sea level.

The forecast for the Super Bowl in Miami is grim.

Clear skies and temperature in the 60s are expected when the game kicks off, so weather won’t be a problem.

But climate change likely will be, sooner or later. The sea and temperature are rising, posing a threat to South Floridians’ way of life, including their customary spot in the NFL’s Super Bowl rotation.

The game will be played Sunday in Miami for the 11th time, the most of any city. Given the changing climate, how much longer will the region be a place where the NFL wants to bring its big party?

“In 10 years maybe we’ll still be functioning normally,” said Harold Wanless, a leading expert on sea level rise in South Florida. “Twenty years? I think that could be a problem.”

