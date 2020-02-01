Connect with us

Headlines

Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show

Friday night’s Bootsy Bellows show promised to be a star-studded event.

on

Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show.

Friday night’s Bootsy Bellows show promised to be a star-studded event as the Los Angeles-area club’s pop-up took over a picturesque island in Miami, with VIP guests slated to arrive by yacht. But relentless rains caused multiple delays and confusion.

A DJ entertained the crowd for hours until actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who was supposed to host, awkwardly came onstage after 2 a.m. Hart introduced Post Malone — but the rapper didn’t appear.

“Make some noise for my guy Mr. … what, well that’s gonna be a tough pickle,” Hart said to someone offstage, before shouting, “I love you,” to the audience and walking off.

The DJ took over again and attempted to pump up the crowd until the show’s headline finally took the stage about 15 minutes later at 2:30 a.m. Post Malone opened with his hit “Wow.” before abruptly stopping to apologize profusely for the weather.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who walked through a (expletive) foot of water just to come hang out tonight,” he said.

Nearby, Harry Styles’ show was evacuated because of severe conditions. Styles said he was disappointed, tweeting that “the fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe.”

During Post Malone’s 30-minute set, he performed hits including “Better Now” and later brought Ty Dolla $ign onstage to sing “Psycho” — a song he said he wrote about a shiny watch.

At various points during the set, Malone stopped singing, instead letting his vocals on the background tracks play as he walked around the stage.

“I’m drunk right now so I don’t have much to say,” he said.

He dismissed his monster hit “Sunflower,” telling the audience, “Thank you for listening to these (expletive) songs, as well. It means a lot to me.”

Earlier in the night, the ferocity of the weather plunged the red carpet into total chaos, as non-celebrities took the opportunity to try to get in front of the camera, while several wet, shivering and irritated celebrities — including Lala Anthony and football player Odell Beckham Jr. — huddled nearby, refusing to stop for pictures or talk to the press.

Other attendees included The Chainsmokers, who are headlining a show Saturday night, chef Guy Fieri, rapper G-Eazy, Denver Broncos player Von Miller and the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield.

