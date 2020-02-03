Here’s who has raised the most in the race to succeed Francis Rooney

Candidates already put upward of a million in coffers for campaigns in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. That includes $846,000 in outside contributions, and $757,000 worth of candidate loans.

Here’s a rundown in standings through the end of 2020, with links to full articles on all candidates. Notably, nearly all candidates jumped in only after U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney announced he would not seek reelection.

Republican candidates

Dane Eagle: $422K raised in contributions, $375K cash on hand.

The current state House Republican Leader aggressively fund-raised in November and December.

William Figlesthaler: $126K raised, $410K candidate loan, $507K cash

The Naples urologist put the most skin in the game and had the second highest-outside contributions.

Ford O’Connell: $110K raised, $200K loan, $307K cash

The conservative pundit pulled in six figures in donations and put in more through a personal loan.

Randy Henderson: $68K raised, $67K cash

The Fort Myers Mayor, working Southwest Florida’s political network, raised a respectable amount in outside donations.

Heather Fitzenhagen: $32K raised, $30K cash

The Fort Myers state Representative had a light December but two January fundraisers weren’t reflected in fourth quarter reports.

Dan Severson: $6K raised, $102K loan, $103K cash

Fundraising has proved a challenge for the former Minnesota state lawmaker but a six-figure loan shows his personal commitment.

Darren Dione Aquino: $11K raised, $10K loan

The former New York City Mayoral candidate told Florida Politics what he’s raised and spent so far, and he faces a challenge going forward.

Byron Donalds: N/A

He only entered in January and filed no report. He had a notably rollout but his financial power remains unknown for now.

Democratic candidates

David Holden: $58K raised, $45K loan, $69K cash

The 2018 Democratic nominee raised more than some Republicans and put some of his own cash into the contest.

Cindy Banyai: $13K raised, $11K cash

The only candidate filed when Rooney was still in the race, she’s stepped up fundraising in December, but still trails the field.

Independents

Antonio DuMornay: pending.

The Naples activist’s financial report has not yet been processed.