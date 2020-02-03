Connect with us

Headlines

Antonio DuMornay raises $1,000 in $5 donations

Headlines

Democratic lawmaker gets hate message on social media amid school voucher controversy

2020 Headlines

Darren Soto enters 2020 with $290K in campaign coffer

Headlines Influence

Sounding the alarm on Anthony Sabatini's transgender youth medical ban

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.3.20

APolitical Headlines

Florida gasoline prices continue to fall
Antonio Dumornay

Headlines

Antonio DuMornay raises $1,000 in $5 donations

He said not to expect to see much more.

on

Independent Antonio DuMornay didn’t raise enough to report to the Federal Elections Commissions. And don’t expect him to do so any time soon, he said.

“I am not ashamed to tell I won’t raise over $5,000 in this race,” he told Florida Politics.

He filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC, he said, but only to get on their radar. He also filed with the state of Florida.

But the demand for heavy financial resources were what drove him from the Republican primary in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, DuMornay’s eight Republican and two Democrat opponents reported a combined $1.6 million in their campaign coffers.

Still, the Naples activist has seen some money file in.

“Being independent has its money perks when it’s comes to party donations,” he said. “I always knew I wouldn’t raise money like everyone else that’s running. I’ve received $1,000 in $5 donations from regular people, those simple 9-5 that really need help and a voice.”

That represents his candidacy, DuMornay said. He won’t be asking for donations from political action committees or from the wealthy political benefactors who frequently open their wallets to candidates.

“I’m not seeking money from bankers, millionaires or billionaires even though they’re great people,” he said, “but I don’t need those type of supporters because my mind is geared different.”

And he said the struggles of the middle and lower class serve as his reason for running.

“I need votes because my generation doesn’t have disposable income; we’re $100 away from debt,” he said. “So let everyone know I’ll see you at the voting box.”

DuMornay also has a clearer path to the general election, having forgone pursuit of any party nomination.

That means he will face the Republican nominee that emerges from what may be the most expensive primary in Florida. And he will go up against the Democrat coming out of a field with more modest funds but where both candidates have raised more than he plans to collect in the race for the southwest Florida district.

In this article:
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.