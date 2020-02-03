Antonio DuMornay raises $1,000 in $5 donations

Independent Antonio DuMornay didn’t raise enough to report to the Federal Elections Commissions. And don’t expect him to do so any time soon, he said.

“I am not ashamed to tell I won’t raise over $5,000 in this race,” he told Florida Politics.

He filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC, he said, but only to get on their radar. He also filed with the state of Florida.

But the demand for heavy financial resources were what drove him from the Republican primary in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, DuMornay’s eight Republican and two Democrat opponents reported a combined $1.6 million in their campaign coffers.

Still, the Naples activist has seen some money file in.

“Being independent has its money perks when it’s comes to party donations,” he said. “I always knew I wouldn’t raise money like everyone else that’s running. I’ve received $1,000 in $5 donations from regular people, those simple 9-5 that really need help and a voice.”

That represents his candidacy, DuMornay said. He won’t be asking for donations from political action committees or from the wealthy political benefactors who frequently open their wallets to candidates.

“I’m not seeking money from bankers, millionaires or billionaires even though they’re great people,” he said, “but I don’t need those type of supporters because my mind is geared different.”

And he said the struggles of the middle and lower class serve as his reason for running.

“I need votes because my generation doesn’t have disposable income; we’re $100 away from debt,” he said. “So let everyone know I’ll see you at the voting box.”

DuMornay also has a clearer path to the general election, having forgone pursuit of any party nomination.

That means he will face the Republican nominee that emerges from what may be the most expensive primary in Florida. And he will go up against the Democrat coming out of a field with more modest funds but where both candidates have raised more than he plans to collect in the race for the southwest Florida district.