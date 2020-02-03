Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Iowa Caucus kicks off in Florida satellite locations with fanfare from candidate supporters

2020 Headlines

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13 contest

2020 Headlines

Darren Soto enters 2020 with $290K in campaign coffer

2020 Headlines

Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg's gun violence bus tour kicking off today in Orlando

2020 Headlines

Here's who has raised the most in the race to succeed Francis Rooney

2020

Iowa Caucus kicks off in Florida satellite locations with fanfare from candidate supporters

Florida campaigns are joining the Iowa ritual.

on

Iowans wintering in Florida and other parts of the nation and world are, for the first time ever, caucusing from their winter retreats.

Caucuses in four Florida cities — St. Petersburg, Gulf Breeze, Miramar and Port Charlotte — began at 3:30 p.m. Monday and will continue until winners at those locations are decided.

All day though, supporters from Democratic campaigns have been working to whip votes for their preferred candidates. St. Pete Democratic activist and Bernie Sanders supporter Lucinda Johnston posted a photo of a handmade sign reading “Bernie Beats Trump” in a post captioned with “waiting to welcome folks to the satellite Iowa Caucus.”

And Joe Biden’s campaign was on hand to help drum up support for the former Vice President.

“We are also proud to have support for Vice President Joe Biden across the four satellite caucuses in the state, all who will make the case to their fellow Iowans for why Joe Biden is the strongest candidate to beat Donald Trump and reunify our nation,” said Biden for President Florida Senior Advisor Jackie Lee. “We will continue to build and organize around Vice President Biden’s strength in Florida and mobilize supporters as vote-by-mail begins later this week in Florida.”

La Porte, Iowa Mayor Dave Neil was also on hand to whip votes, and caucus himself, at the St. Pete location.

“I am excited to participate in the inaugural satellite caucuses here in St. Petersburg, Florida and even more excited to be caucusing for our next President, Joe Biden. Floridians and Iowans alike know how important it is to nominate a candidate that can beat Donald Trump, so it is particularly special to be making the case from the Sunshine State,” Neil said. “I also applaud this opportunity to ensure that Iowa Democrats — no matter where they are in the world — are able to participate in our historic and special caucus tradition.”

Iowa is the first state in the nation to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary process. But unlike most states, Iowans use a caucus model to choose their preferred candidate. In that system, voters gather at a caucus location where they debate the merits of each candidate. Groups gather in support of their favorite candidate.

As groups with fewer supporters than others emerge, they are eliminated and supporters can choose another candidate until a majority is determined.

But that process means absentee voting has been unavailable until this year. In a primary election, people vacationing out of state can vote with an absentee or mail ballot. That wasn’t an option for Iowans. Now the satellite locations allow snowbirds to participate.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.