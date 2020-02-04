Julie Jenkins raises big in 1st month against Jackie Toledo; still has long way to go

Julie Jenkins will report more than $43,000 raised in January, her campaign announced Tuesday.

Jenkins, a Democrat, is running in the House District 60 race to unseat Republican Jackie Toledo.

January is the first month Jenkins raised any funds. She entered the race on Jan. 2.

“Our neighbors know what is at stake in this election, and they want someone that will listen and fight for them, not fall in line with special interests. I have deep roots in this community, I’ve raised my family here, started a business here, and worked with members of my community on the issues most important to them,” Jenkins said.

“The strength of our fundraising from so many grassroots donors shows that the community is behind us, and they are clearly hungry for change. Our message of fighting for public education, affordable health care, and our environment, the economic engine of our state, is resonating with our district.”

Jenkins did not provide details on her campaign donors or January spending. January fundraising details are not yet available on the Florida Division of Elections website and aren’t due until Feb. 10.

While Jenkins’ self-reported January earnings are impressive — her opponent has only had two months raising more than $43,000 — Jenkins still has a long way to go to catch up to the massive buying power Toledo has amassed.

Toledo raised $46,600 last February and had her most productive month in October when she raised nearly $72,000. As of the end of 2019, Toledo raised more than $210,000.

It’s not clear yet how much Toledo raised in January, though eventual reports might show a slower month. As an incumbent, Toledo was only allowed to raise funds during the first two weeks of the month as lawmakers are not allowed to raise money during the Legislative Session, which began Jan. 14.

Toledo raised $13,500 in December, which also tends to be a slow month for fundraising as would-be donors shift their spending to the holidays.

As of the end of December, Toledo spent a total of $87,553, leaving her with about $123,000 in the bank.

Jenkins will have all of February and at least part of March to play fundraising catch up as Toledo continues with the 2020 Legislative Session.