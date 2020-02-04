Jake Raburn endorses Danny Kushmer in HD 59

Danny Kushmer, one of two Republicans running to replace Democrat Adam Hattersley in House District 59, is starting to gather endorsements in the race.

Former Republican Rep. Jake Raburn announced Tuesday he was backing Kushmer.

Republicans are hoping to reclaim the seat, which Hattersley flipped blue in 2018.

“Danny’s devotion and involvement in District 59 is unmatched in this race. He has deep roots in our community and is the strongest Conservative Republican whom I believe will take back this seat come November. I know these Conservative principles, as well as Danny’s strong work ethic will ensure we take back this seat from the Democrats,” Raburn said.

Hattersley opened the door for Republicans to win the seat back when he announced last year he would not seek reelection and instead run against U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

His departure from state office means Republicans won’t have to challenge an incumbent. Instead the GOP winner will face Andrew Learned who previously ran unsuccessfully for CD 15, losing in the primary to Kristen Carlson.

Kushmer faces fellow Republican Michael Owen. Owen has so far been the stand out in the GOP primary, at least in terms of fundraising. As of the end of December, Owen had raised more than double Kushmer with more than $78,000 banked compared to Kushmer’s nearly $36,000.

Meanwhile, Learned raised a little over $58,000, but won’t have to spend money waging a primary.

Endorsements from current or former lawmakers could help Kushmer up his fundraising activity.

“Rep. Raburn’s leadership ensured our community was not forgotten in Tallahassee. No one has worked harder to get things done quite like he has. This is not lost on me and I will strive to work as a he did to ensure our voice and our shared values are represented in Tallahassee once again. I thank Jake for his friendship and for his endorsement in this race,” Kushmer said.

Kushmer is a realtor who lives in Brandon.