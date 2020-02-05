Florida lawmakers react to the State of the Union address

Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a “Great American Comeback” on his watch, three years after he took office decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor.

Responses to the President’s address ranged from glowing to dismissive, particularly on the Democratic side, accusing the president of the very divisiveness he said must end.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan:

President Trump's speech tonight hit all the right points, laying out a pro-growth economic agenda and a call for bipartisan unity. I look forward to working with the administration and members of Congress from both parties to continue moving the country forward.

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn:

“Tonight, President Trump painted a picture of hope and prosperity as he laid out his vision for the future of our great country. Over the last three years our country has experienced unprecedented economic growth and strengthened our once depleted military. American workers are thriving because of the policies put into place by the president.

“Despite Democrats’ efforts to block President Trump at all turns, American optimism is at an all-time high. It’s clear that under his leadership the “Great American Comeback” is in full swing.

“Americans across the country in every income group are seeing the highest wages and salaries in decades and more than 7.3 million jobs were created in the last three years. I am committed to working with President Trump and his administration to keep this momentum going.”

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy:

Americans are tired of gridlock. @POTUS failed to rise above partisan rhetoric that has blocked bipartisan cooperation to end gun violence, fight climate change, & lower Rx drug costs. The president must work with both parties to deliver results for the American people.

U.S. Rep. Ross Spano:

“Tonight’s message from President Trump was loud and clear: America is Back! Our economy is booming, we have rebuilt our military and pro-family, pro-life, and pro-business polices are working. I applaud the President for his strong leadership and I’m optimistic that our best days are yet to come.”

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster:

“The State of our Union is strong. Thanks to three years of this administration’s leadership to get the government off the backs of hardworking Americans and put America first; our economy, our military, our families, our environment, and our communities are stronger. From appointing judges who know and respect the U.S. Constitution; to improving the VA and veteran services; to reducing tax burdens on small business owners and taxpayers; to streamlining and removing unnecessary red-tape that blocked infrastructure investments; improving our trade agreements for American workers, manufacturers and builders; securing our borders; and rebuilding our military – President Trump has kept his promises.

“The results are clear as more than 2.5 million Americans have risen out of poverty! Labor participation and wages are rising, especially for the bottom 10 percent of earners. In Florida 630,000 more jobs have been created, homeownership is up 3 percentage points and real, per-capita income is up 7 percent since the President’s election. There is more work to be done. I welcomed hearing the President reiterate his commitment to tackling tough issues, fix broken systems, and stand up for our most vulnerable. I hope my colleagues – Democrat and Republican alike – will put aside politics and work together to invest in our country’s infrastructure, improve border security and reduce and prioritize spending.”

Republican National Committee via spokesperson Emma Vaughn:

“As President Trump addressed Americans at the State of the Union tonight, his unparalleled record of success in his first three years is clear: two dangerous terrorist leaders killed, two Supreme Court Justices confirmed, and two major trade deals signed into law. America is thriving under President Trump’s leadership as we are experiencing the strongest economy we have ever seen, and the best is yet to come.”