Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Democrat Clint Barras joins HD 120 contest in bid to replace Holly Raschein

Legislative Campaigns

Jake Raburn endorses Danny Kushmer in HD 59

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Julie Jenkins raises big in 1st month against Jackie Toledo; still has long way to go

Legislative Campaigns

Florida Democratic Disability Caucus endorses Mark Oliver in HD 70 race

Legislative Campaigns

Bibiana Potestad qualifies for HD 105 ballot via petition

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Perry Thurston endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35 contest

Legislative Campaigns

Democrat Clint Barras joins HD 120 contest in bid to replace Holly Raschein

Barras is the first Democrat to enter the race.

on

Clint Barras, the Vice President at a web design and marketing company, has entered the race to replace Republican Rep. Holly Raschein in House District 120.

Raschein has served in the House since 2012 and is term-limited after this cycle, making the 2020 contest an open race. Barras has filed as a Democrat. He’s the only Democrat currently running after former Democratic Agriculture Commissioner candidate Roy David Walker withdrew from the race.

Barras, of Key West, is the Vice President of Business Development for Two Oceans Digital. He’s also served as Vice Chair of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.

Barras received his Bachelor’s degree in political science from Boston College. He then earned a Master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies.

The newly-filed Democrat joins a race that already features a trio of Republican candidates.

Former House candidate Rhonda Rebman Lopez has led the contest in monthly fundraising since she entered the field in September. She’s competing for the Republican nomination against attorney Alexandria Suarez and Islamorada Councilman and former Mayor Jim Mooney.

HD 120 covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County, and leans Republican. But the seat is not off the table completely for Democrats.

In 2016, Raschein secured a convincing win, defeating her Democratic opponent by nearly 15 percentage points.

But that margin closed in 2018, with Raschein winning by just over 6 percentage points.

This year, Republicans lack an incumbent on the ballot. Depending on how kind the 2020 cycle is to Democrats, a “blue wave” could potentially push Barras over the top.

He’ll likely need to show he can match his Republican opponents’ fundraising ability. Lopez has raised more than $162,000 in four months as a candidate. That doesn’t include her January numbers, which are due by Feb. 10. Barras won’t need to file his first fundraising report — covering the month of February — until March 10.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.