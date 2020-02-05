Local leaders flock to Miami-Dade mayoral candidates Daniella Levine Cava, Estevan Bovo in new round of endorsements

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidates Esteban Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava are each promoting a new set of endorsements from local leaders.

Levine Cava’s campaign is touting nine new supporters as she seeks to become the first woman Mayor in the county’s history. She currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“I am proud to support Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor because she has the passion and commitment to take on the issues that will make Miami-Dade a better place,” Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola said.

“She is a visionary with great integrity and her record on the County Commission shows that she is ready to lead our County as Mayor. I am excited to campaign alongside her and ready to see our County make history in 2020.”

Bay Harbor Islands Councilwoman Kelly Reid, another new backer of Levine Cava’s campaign, also added a statement Wednesday.

“A champion of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava will not only listen but truly care for what you have to say,” Reid said.

“She is able to formulate policies that will greatly impact all the residents of the county.”

Joining Arriola and Reid are Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott, Florida City Commissioners Avis Brown and Sharon Butler, former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Lindsay, Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell, Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Bud Scholl and Homestead Community Councilmember Mary Waters.

“I am proud and humbled to continue to generate trust, support, and excitement from incredible leaders whose integrity, commitment and hands-on approach to unifying our communities are vital for the advancement of our entire county,” Levine Cava added.

“For far too long, far too many residents and their communities have been neglected and ignored. This will change on the first day I’m Mayor.”

Bovo, who represents District 13 on the County Commission, announced a trio of endorsements as well Wednesday. Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero, Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto all say they’re backing Bovo in 2020.

“I wholeheartedly share Steve’s vision for Miami-Dade County,” Borrero said.

“He understands that Miami-Dade County must make reforms to meet the challenges of the 21st Century to create the quality paying jobs that are needed for the next generation.”

Rodriguez added, “Steve is all about making County Hall more accountable and accessible to the taxpayer. He is laser focused on where we need to go. I’m very excited to join Team Bovo as we work together to take our County forward.”

Both Borrero and Rodriguez are campaigning for state House seats as well in 2020. Borrero is running in House District 105, while Rodriguez is competing in House District 103.

Souto referenced his time serving with Bovo on the County Commission in a statement explaining his endorsement.

“Throughout our years together on the County Commission, I have seen how Steve fights for the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County,” Souto said.

“He believes that fiscal discipline is the cornerstone for taking our County in the direction of accountability and better government. That’s why I’m pleased to endorse him for Mayor of Miami-Dade.”

In response to those endorsements, Bovo said “I am thankful for the support of my colleagues, Commissioner Souto, Vice Mayor Rodriguez and Commissioner Borrero. Together we have fought in favor of our community. I look forward to working closely with leaders of all municipalities so that we can move towards a county that truly looks out for the interests of its residents.”

Bovo and Levine Cava don’t have a monopoly on local support among the nine-person field competing to be the next Miami-Dade Mayor. Former County Mayor Alex Penelas announced his own set of local endorsements in early January.

Also competing in the 2020 contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.