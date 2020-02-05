Connect with us

Advocates rally for inmates to earn more credits for good behavior

House committee chairs highlight proposed budget

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio shows scant fundraising in CD 27 race

Two Florida Supreme Court Justices speak out against the All For Transportation tax in final appeal hearing

Déjà vu: Nikki Fried slams Energy Office power grab as attempt to 'subvert democracy'

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.5.20

Hart says it’s time to give inmates hope, not just $50 and a bus ticket.

Supporters of HB 189, sponsored by Tampa Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart, said they will push for a ballot initiative for 2022 if it doesn’t pass this year.

Hart’s bill would increase the credit inmates can earn for good behavior from 15% to 35%. Currently, inmates must serve 85% of their sentences in order to be released. Her bill would instead require them to serve 65%. Hart said her legislation would save the state $850 million.

“I firmly believe that we can no longer give people $50 and a bus ticket and send them home without any hope or opportunity,” she said. “If we do, we can expect people to return to our criminal justice system because where else can they go?”

 Kionne McGhee said it’s time to try something different if advocates can’t get Hart’s bill through both chambers this year. He argued bucking the legislative process worked with Amendment 4, which gave felons who completed the terms of their sentence their voting rights back, so he’s confident voters would support it. 

“Let’s get it on the ballot,” he said.

Kay Cardona‘s son is in prison and her daughter is a correctional officer. She said her daughter told her the incentive of additional gain time for inmates would help guards do their jobs because prisoners would be more motivated to behave.  

“We already know the dollar amount it takes to lock up an inmate,” Cardona said. “We already know the unfairness about the sentencing. We already know how unproductive it is to lock a person up for a decade, release them with no rehabilitation skills, put them into a world and expect for them to survive.”

Hart said there are days where she has left tours of Florida prisons in tears. She said she has witnessed prisoners only getting a few minutes to eat meals, women not getting proper sanitary products and inmates forced to use worn out toothbrushes.

She added that when she’s reached out to Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, he’s responded positively.

“I want you all to know that because I have a relationship with the secretary I’m able to get some things done,” Hart said. 

HB 189 was referred to the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee for its first committee of reference. But Committee Chair James Grant did not place it on the agenda. This is last week subcommittees will meet, meaning the measure is likely dead in the water. 

Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy is sponsoring similar bills (SB 394). The language is also in Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes’ committee substitute bill (SB 572). Neither have had a vote in committee.

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

