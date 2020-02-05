Tom Fabricio hits petition threshold to qualify for HD 103 ballot

Attorney Tom Fabricio has qualified for the 2020 ballot as he pursues a challenge against Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo in House District 103.

Fabricio is one of two Republicans competing in the contest. He’s battling Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez, who joined the race last July.

Fabricio entered the race in August and needed to obtain 940 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot via petition. According to the Division of Elections website, Fabricio has submitted 956 verified signatures.

“I’m thrilled to have already achieved this milestone on our campaign plan,” Fabricio said in a statement on meeting the threshold.

“We knew when we started it would be hard work, but well worth it. I’ve had a great opportunity to meet so many voters in District 103, and I am encouraged by this high level of grassroots support.”

Fabricio earned his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. He then went on to practice in the field of insurance defense.

He’s also been active in local government organizations. Fabricio served as a Commissioner on the Broward County Charter Review Commission. He’s also been a member of the City of Miramar’s Planning and Zoning Board and the Broward County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Fabricio is also a member of the Hialeah-Miami Lakes Republican Club.

He and Rodriguez have been neck-and-neck so far in outside money raised, with both pulling in just over $25,000. Fabricio, however, has also tacked on another $10,000 loan to his campaign.

But both slightly trail Polo in money raised this cycle. She accelerated her funding push in the fall, and has now added nearly $40,000 to her campaign.

Those totals are relatively low all around for a race that was decided by 6 percentage points in 2018. While a 6 percentage point margin may make Polo the favorite, it’s not insurmountable.

Prior to Polo securing the seat for Democrats, it had been occupied by Republican Rep. Manny Diaz, who now serves in the Senate.

Still, other South Florida House races have seen substantially more money pour in.

HD 103 covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County.