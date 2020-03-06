fbpx
Storm-flooded St. Augustine, pictured, exemplifies the need for a statewide resiliency strategy. 

Headlines

Senate approves bill creating resiliency office

House will take up Senate version.

on

The Senate passed legislation codifying the statewide resiliency office, even as the Governor’s appointee has moved on to a federal gig.

SPB 7016 was the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee committee bill.

The House bill died in committee, but the Senate version will be received in messages.

The legislation continues a recent environmental tack toward acknowledging climate science, a novelty to some degree in Tallahassee despite the impact of climate change and sea-level rise.

During the Rick Scott era, the concept of “climate change” was officially discounted. However, Scott has trumpeted his “record environmental spending” in statements and media releases both during and after his time in the Governor’s Mansion.

The bill, presented by Sen. Tom Lee, “codified” the Office of Resiliency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, Florida’s first Chief Resilience Officer, in July.

She has since moved on to serve as President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser

The committee bill also establishes a sea-level rise task force that will include Nesheiwat, the Chief Science Officer from the Department of Environmental Protection, and others.

DEP would also administer a $500,000 budget for studies conducted or evaluated by the task force.

Also included in the task force: one appointee each from the House Speaker and Senate President, and representatives of the Department of Transportation, Division of Emergency Management. Department of Agriculture, Division of Fish and Wildlife, and Department of Economic Opportunity.

The task force sunsets in 2023; it convenes in 2020, with recommendations due by Jan 1, 2021.

A.G. Gancarski

