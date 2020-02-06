Florida Senate passes bill requiring parental consent for abortion

Notification may no longer be enough. Underaged women who seek abortions may need parental sign-off soon.

The Senate on Thursday passed by a 23-17 margin its most controversial bill (SB 404) of the 2020 Session, moving the hot-button social issue of “parental consent” on youth abortions to the House.

A robust debate, which lasted over an hour, preceded a party-line vote.

Exceptions can be made in the case of medical emergency or by judicial waiver. Courts would have three days to decide.

Bill sponsor Sen. Kelli Stargel framed the bill as protecting minor girls and protecting the rights of parents to “raise their children as they see fit.”

Stargel noted her own experience as a pregnant teenager facing that decision. The Senator had the baby despite her mother’s objection.

Democrats took issue with the legislation.

Sen. Gary Farmer said the bill abrogates the Constitutional right of privacy and violates international law, noting that parental notification is already the law.

Sen. Lauren Book said she doesn’t “think the state of Florida should be forcing children to have children.”

Sen. Kevin Rader cited “significant consequences” from parents who oppose their children’s abortions, noting potential “abuse” and being evicted from their homes as fallout.

Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson cautioned against government control of “family dynamics,” noting that Democratic amendments were turfed in committees.

Republicans defended the legislation.

Sen. Aaron Bean said it was “in the best interest of children,” noting that a “baby … a middle schooler” may be the one facing that abortion decision.

“Let’s let the parents be parents,” Bean said, “and make that decision together.”

Sen. Anitere Flores noted that an abortion is a “major medical procedure … with lifelong effects,” and a “forced conversation” should be required.

After the vote, Senate President Bill Galvano expressed confidence that the bill would survive an inevitable challenge in the courts, regarding the privacy clause.

“There are myriad reasons why this is a good policy initiative … to empower families to make decisions together on such an important subject,” Galvano said. “I am confident that this legislation will move forward and be successfully upheld.”

The bill has yet to get a floor hearing in the House, despite that being the more conservative chamber.

However, House action is but a matter of time, Speaker Jose Oliva said Wednesday.

“I’m not particularly interested in the optics of what gets there first or not. I know that the Governor’s eager to sign it. It’ll probably get to him faster at his own request. We’re happy that we’re passing it. We think it’s long overdue. The order in which it gets signed, once it’s a law, it’s a law.”

The bill will have Democratic support.

Rep. Kim Daniels, a self-described “Blue Dog” Democrat from Jacksonville, is co-sponsoring the bill (HB 265) for the second straight year.

Daniels had a botched abortion that required medical attention while in high school, an experience that informs her belief that parents should consent to their children having abortions.

House Democrats, in deference to the divisions in the caucus, have yet to take a collective position on the bill, and appear unlikely to do so.