House passes bill removing wine container limits

The House approved legislation Wednesday that does away with size limits on individual containers of wine.

The bill (HB 6037), sponsored by Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca, passed 112-6. The “no” votes included Reps. Nicholas Duran, Michael Grieco, David Silvers, Jennifer Mae Sullivan, Matt Willhite and Clay Yarborough. Sullivan and Yarborough are Republicans, the others are Democrats.

Currently, state law prohibits selling more than a gallon of wine in a single container. LaMarca’s bill would do away with that restriction.

There’s several other similar bills this year that remove size limitations for individual wine containers. Anthony Sabatini’s (HB 583) also does away with container size limitations on wine and cider, so do bills proposed by Key Largo Republican state Rep. Holly Raschein (HB 1165), Sen. Jeff Brandes (SB 482) and Palm Coast Republican Sen. Travis Hutson (SB 138).

Although LaMarca’s legislation only deals with wine containers, the other pieces of legislation also address craft distilleries. Sabatini’s and Raschein’s bills are in the House Commerce Committee, the third and final stop in the House before going to the floor. Brandes’ and Hutson’s legislation has not been heard in committee, which could indicate that chamber’s level of interest in the issue.

The Sabatini, Brandes, Raschein and Hutson bills would also allow restaurant patrons to take home a partially consumed bottle of wine without having to eat a complete meal, including a salad or vegetable, entree, beverage and bread.

Sabatini’s bill also allows craft distilleries to increase the yearly maximum production threshold from 75,000 gallons to 250,000 and stay “craft.” It removes the limitations on the number of bottles per brand per consumer that may be sold in a year and permits distilleries to get a vendor’s license to sell alcohol on-site. His bill, like the others, also allows distillers to ship to out-of-state customers.

Brandes and Raschein’s bills allow distilleries to do tastings. Their legislation also would allow production capacity of up to 250,000 gallons a year.

Hutson’s bill raises production to 200,000 gallons.

LaMarca’s bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.