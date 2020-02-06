Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan applauds House passage of Estuary Program extension

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz wants help for very old military veterans

Federal Headlines

Day after musings: Impeachment loses its constitutional gravity

Federal Headlines

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment

Federal Headlines

Florida lawmakers react to the Senate's acquittal of Donald Trump

Federal Headlines

Florida lawmakers react to the State of the Union address
Sarasota Bay.

Federal

Vern Buchanan applauds House passage of Estuary Program extension

Sarasota Bay is one of four Florida water bodies in the national program.

on

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan praised legislation to extend the National Estuary Program past next year. Failure to do so would threaten ecological treasures like Sarasota Bay, he said.

“Sarasota Bay plays a key role in the Suncoast’s thriving economy and serves as a habitat for countless plants and wildlife,” Buchanan said. “I will continue to fight for our estuary so residents and visitors can enjoy the bay for decades to come.”

The Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act (HR 4044), which Buchanan co-sponsored, passed in the House Wednesday by a vote of 355-62. As written, the bill increases funding from $26.5 million annually to $50 million and keeps the program alive through 2026, adding five years of life.

Buchanan was one of 38 Republicans to vote to increase funding and evaluate the effect of climate change on estuaries.

The program aids 28 estuaries of “national significance,” including Sarasota Bay. The Sarasota water body serves as home to more than 1,400 native species of diverse plants and wildlife, including manatees, bald eagles, sea turtles and bottlenose dolphins.

Estuaries, coastal water bodies that connect freshwater rivers and saltwater seas, provide brackish habitats important for nesting, food and breeding for a number of species.

Florida serves as home to four estuaries— Sarasota Bay, Tampa Bay, Charlotte Harbor and Indian River Lagoon.

The Sarasota Bay Estuary Program has focused on improving water quality and habitat restoration. Recent goals for the program have included creating more than 25 acres of wetland.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, filed the companion legislation to the House bill. That legislation (S 3171) was filed in January and is still in the bill summary stage.

President Donald Trump has shown some interest in estuary programs, and approved Everglades restoration efforts including changes in discharge scheduled in Lake Okeechobee that will reduce impacts on the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.