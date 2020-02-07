Connect with us

Conflict-prone Newberry City Commissioner endorses Kat Cammack for Congress

Coleman is accused of being a bigot and a racist.

Kat Cammack rolled out her latest endorsement in her bid to be the next representative in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, from a man who has made news before.

Cammack, one of several Republicans running to replace her former boss, U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, scored an endorsement from Newberry City Commissioner Ricky Coleman.

Coleman may be best known for an incident highlighted by the Gainesville Sun in which he is accused of treating citizens brusquely.

Among the claims documented in the piece: he made “bigoted remarks” to a city employee, called a neighbor “white trash,” threatened to “whip” a woman for “talking negatively about him,” and he threatened to “kick a neighbor’s teeth in.”

A former city employee contended: “He’s a clear racist, a clear sexist, he’s homophobic, he’s Islamophobic … He doesn’t try to hide it.”

Coleman’s take?

“You gotta understand that the liberals who live here hate the good ol’ boys,” he told the Sun, adding that he’s an “animated person.”

Regarding Cammack, Coleman “look[s] forward to having the opportunity to effect change alongside Kat.

“Kat will represent the constituency of District 3 with a brave face in Washington,” Coleman urged.

The endorsement continues Cammack’s early momentum in what is an unsettled and crowded field, in the district that runs from Orange Park to the Ocala area.

She is one of two candidates with over $100,000 cash on hand.

The other is Judson Sapp, who ran against Yoho in 2018’s GOP primary and got roughly 30% of the vote .

Amy Pope Wells closed the year with under $14,000 on hand, raising questions as to whether the Clay County hopeful can match the connected Cammack and the self-funding Sapp.

The rural North-Central Florida district has a robust Republican plurality and is not designed to be competitive for Democrats.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

