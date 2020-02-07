Bob Buckhorn: Democrats must make the right choice

2020 is the most critical election in modern American history.

The big question: Who can the Democrats put forward that can defeat Donald Trump?

That person would need a variety of professional and personal experiences that not only makes them qualified for the highest office in the land, but in a way that minimizes Trump, allowing our country to join as one unifying force into the future.

That person needs a record on issues that matter most to average Americans: accepting the reality that is climate change, working toward common-sense gun laws to protect our children and tackling health care once and for all by expanding the Affordable Care Act and protecting all Americans.

Throw in executive office experience as Mayor of the largest metropolitan city in the country, building a massively successful business from the ground up and being a champion of progressive causes for decades — the choice is easy for me to make: Michael Bloomberg is the best chance Democrats have of defeating Trump and Trumpism politics in 2020.

As someone who understands what it’s like to run an entire city, I have watched Mike work tirelessly for years for the betterment of the people of New York City. And now, Mike is trying to take that message of determination to the White House, and I’m elated to be along for the ride.

Mike is a proven leader, and with our support, can bring levelheaded, realistic change, in a time that the United States desperately needs it.

Mike understands what it takes to lead while understanding the finer points of reaching across the aisle.

Having worked with Democrats, Independents and Republicans, Mike is able to toe the line of bi-partisanship politics unlike any other potential nominee, all while maintaining a champion level of support for progressive values. He is able to minimize the political and social divide that exists, and in my mind is the only candidate who can attract voters from all sides of the political spectrum.

Mike can get it done.

He has proved time and time again, in both politics and business that he is a true doer, not a talker. Through decisive, strong leadership, Mike will spearhead health care to make sure every single American is protected from rising drug costs, be able to afford quality, professional medical treatment, and should a medical emergency arise, not be bankrupted by incredulous hospital charges.

Without a candidate like Mike in November, we as a nation run a grave risk of four more years of the failed experiment that is Trump.

Together, as Americans, we can make the commonsense decision to elevate a member of our community who is truly working for the greater good for you, me and everyone.

Michael Bloomberg can shift our country back to normalcy when we need it more than ever.

___

Bob Buckhorn is the former Mayor of Tampa.