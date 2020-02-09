Connect with us

Ex-aide to Miami mayor charged in underage sex case

Terrie Rizzo, Stacey Abrams rally youth vote at South Florida event

Ruth's List Florida endorses Danielle Cohen Higgins for Miami-Dade County Commission

Local leaders flock to Miami-Dade mayoral candidates Daniella Levine Cava, Estevan Bovo in new round of endorsements

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio shows scant fundraising in CD 27 race

SFWMD sends authorization request for Lake O restoration project — finally

A former aide to the mayor of Miami has been charged with groping a teenage boy at City Hall and then sending him a lewd photograph.

Rene Pedrosa, 48, was charged Friday with battery and transmitting pornography to a minor, court records show. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak for him.

Pedrosa was a high-profile spokesman for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez until the investigation became public in recent days, triggering his resignation. Before that, Pedrosa was a longtime reporter for a Miami Spanish-language television station.

Pedrosa was an acquaintance of the 16-year-old victim, according to a police report, which said the boy and an older woman reported him to authorities.

The Miami-Dade state attorney’s office asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to assign the case to a different prosecutor because of contacts Pedrosa had with the Miami office.

