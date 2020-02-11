Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.11.20

Breaking overnight — A plan put forward by the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee would hand the keys to Florida’s two smallest public universities over to the state’s flagship institutions.

The proposal (PCB EDC 20-03) would fold Florida Polytechnic University into the University of Florida while New College of Florida would become a satellite campus of Florida State University.

Subcommittee Chair Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, told Florida Politics that the mergers aim at reducing the cost of education at state universities.

“We have an obligation to taxpayers to generate degrees at the lowest possible cost. Unfortunately, degrees earned from Florida Poly and New College cost an order of magnitude more than they do at the other 10 universities,” Fine said.

Florida Poly, based in Lakeland, was spun off from the University of South Florida in 2012 and opened for classes in 2014. New College, based in Sarasota, began as a private college before joining the USF system and ultimately regaining independence in 2001.

With 1,425 students, Florida Poly is the No. 11 state university in terms of enrollment. New College is the smallest state school with about 800 students.

Under the plan, each pairing would submit a merger application to the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, an accrediting body for universities throughout the southeastern U.S.

Upon approval, the larger schools would absorb all property, funding and faculty positions.

— TOP STORY —

“Prosecutors recommend Roger Stone serve 7-9 years in prison” via Zachary Basu of Axios — Federal prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo that Donald Trump associate Stone serve 87—108 months in prison — or 7-9 years — for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Robert Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Stone is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

— DATELINE: TALLY —

Ron DeSantis praises Donald Trump for Everglades restoration funding — DeSantis commended the President for including $250 million for South Florida Ecosystem Restoration (SFER) in his budget request to Congress. This comes after DeSantis recently sent a letter to Trump asking that he include $250 million in his request to Congress to build on last year’s $200 million in federal Everglades restoration funding. DeSantis said: “This $250 million in federal funding, combined with more than $300 million of state funding for the Everglades in my recommended budget, will help us achieve our long-term environmental goals. The ball is now in Congress’s court to grant the President’s request so we can continue our efforts of restoring one of America’s most prized natural resources.”

“At Session midpoint, lawmakers still ignoring clean-energy bills that could slow harmful climate change” via Laura Cassels of Florida Phoenix — One of the bills would create a master plan for installing electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations on state highways. The other would allow public schools to use rooftop solar arrays to power their buildings. Seemingly going nowhere are proposals to convert state operations to 100% clean energy, create a state health report on climate-induced health problems, grant tax credits for carbon farming to reduce carbon in the atmosphere, and require improved energy efficiency in state facilities and fleets. “But for bills to create a master plan for EV charging infrastructure, there isn’t any legislation moving that would directly reduce greenhouse gases,” said Susan Glickman, Florida director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

“There were many pot bills filed in the Legislature this year. Will any be heard?” via Samantha Gross of the Miami Herald — No committee has yet to hear any of the wide range of bills filed to address a list of issues in Florida’s medical marijuana program. Without a constitutional amendment to be implemented or the prodding of DeSantis to make moves, there is little motivation for leadership to take up marijuana bills. Here’s a summary of what the Legislature isn’t doing on marijuana this year: bill to waive the $75 medical card fee for patients who are veterans; bill to eliminate the vertically integrated business model in Florida’s medical marijuana law, undo the cap on the number of licenses and legalize marijuana for adult use; bill to allow marijuana retail facilities to sell products from companies aside from their own.

House wants $3.8M for pre-K test — The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee approved a bill that would set aside $3.8 million to develop a standardized test for Florida preschoolers. As reported by Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida, the funding is part of a larger package intended to provide more accountability for the state’s voluntary pre-K schools. Alongside the funding is a grading scheme for schools where they would be measured based on the results of the proposed thrice-yearly test.

“U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Florida vows to prosecute undocumented immigrants” via Colin Warren-Hicks of the Pensacola News Journal — U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe gathered a collection of local media in anticipation of U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaking in Washington, D.C., concerning sanctuary cities. Keefe said he called his own news conference to assure residents that the “problems” connected with sanctuary cities don’t exist in Northwest Florida. Barr announced that the U.S. Justice Department was suing the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington, over their “sanctuary” policies that hinder federal immigration officers, according to The Associated Press. Keefe — like Barr — is no fan of sanctuary cities.

— LEGISLATION —

“Changes sought for E-Verify proposal” via the News Service of Florida — The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. David Simmons, is scheduled to consider a controversial proposal (SB 664) that would mandate all public and private employers use E-Verify, a federal program that checks the legal eligibility of new workers. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, is the strictest E-Verify proposal filed in the Legislature. Simmons is seeking to exclude farmers and agricultural employers, including those who hire, solicit and transport seasonal migrant workers, from the mandate. Simmons’ proposed changes would also expand the definition of public contractors and subcontractors to clarify that they need to have 10 employees or more to be required to use E-Verify.

For your radar — E-Verify could cost Florida 253K jobs — Ahead of that critical Senate hearing on E-Verify legislation, FWD.us on Tuesday will release a new study showing potentially devastating economic consequences. If employers all must verify employment eligibility using a federal E-Verify system, the report by Dr. Rick Harper finds, Florida likely will lose 253,500 jobs, $10.7 billion in lost earnings and $1.25 billion in state and local tax revenue. That’s based on fallout from similar requirements put in place in other states, but experts say Florida’s dependence on construction, agriculture and tourism could make the consequences here even worse. The study is embargoed until 8:30 a.m., but when it’s live, it will post here.

“Contentious alimony bill gets second House hearing” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A bill that would end so-called “permanent alimony” will go before the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday. HB 843 would prioritize durational, or “bridge-the-gap,” alimony over long-term alimony and set a cap at half the length of a couple’s marriage. HB 843 opens the door for courts to approve alimony for short marriages where current law wouldn’t call for any award. The cap could shortchange payees in decadeslong marriages where long-term alimony is appropriate. Supporters of the bill argue that the need for reform stems from the existence of “permanent alimony,” something that the Family Section of The Florida Bar says does not exist.

“Bill would end tenure of longtime public advocate on utilities with major rate cases on the horizon” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — Legislation that would force out veteran Public Counsel J.R. Kelly, who represents ordinary utility customers before the Florida Public Service Commission, passed its first committee test on the strength of a lopsided Republican vote. The bill (SPB 7052) would limit public advocates to as many as three four-year terms — 12 years total — in office. Kelly has already reached that milestone. The vote by the Committee on Innovation, Industry, and Technology came as the PSC prepared to undertake reviews next year of rates charged by Florida Power & Light Co. and Gulf Power Co. Should the bill become law, that could potentially leave the ordinary ratepayers with an untested representative against powerful utilities with their armies of lawyers.

“Senators cautiously move forward with athlete pay” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — The Senate Education Committee unanimously backed a bill (SB 646), filed by Sen. Debbie Mayfield that is similar to a House measure (HB 7051). The House bill has been characterized as a “bill of rights” for Florida college athletes in outlining how they can earn compensation for their “name, image, likeness or persona.” Mayfield’s proposal was one of four bills filed for this year’s legislative session after California passed a law in 2019 that would allow college athletes to hire agents and sign endorsement deals starting in 2023. But Mayfield’s bill drew concerns from several Republicans. Sen. Simmons said the proposal would help sports agents but said he could not see how it would improve the college system.

“Lawmakers inching toward mandating moment of silence in public schools” via Ryan Daly of WFSU — Sponsors of a bill that puts a moment of silence at the top of each day in Florida’s public schools say it’s about mitigating stress in a hectic world. The bill is cruising through both chambers, but some are warning that it’s rooted in Judeo-Christian values. “Recent research proves that few people are able to experience even a moment of quiet reflection before plunging into daily life activities,” said House sponsor, Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Daniels, who saw her bill pass the House PreK-12 Appropriations panel. “Our students would be served well, during this moment of silence, to collect themselves for the day ahead, to make a mental or emotional transition from a hectic situation before school is starting.”

“Ride-share advertising bill clears another Senate committee” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Jeff Brandes’ ride-share advertising bill cleared its second committee stop. The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology committee advanced the bill with little debate and only one Senator, Audrey Gibson, voting against it. The bill would clear the way for limousine companies to operate similarly to transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft and allow such companies to share the same regulations. Brandes’ bill would also allow ride-share companies to use digital advertising on top of vehicles operating under the platform if drivers, who typically operate under a company’s platform with their own vehicles, agreed to use the billboards.

“Joe Gruters’ drones for law enforcement officers bill soars through final committee” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Gruters‘ bill (SB 520) would authorize drone use for crowd control, gather evidence and post-incident use. The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee advanced the legislation 7-1 with Republican Rep. Travis Hutson casting the lone dissenting vote. An amendment, filed by committee Chairman Sen. Lee, narrowed the possible use of drones from firefighting and other disaster management to only law enforcement. “To me, it makes sense to try to narrow this down and test this only with respect to law enforcement and doing investigations after a crime has been committed or a traffic accident,” Lee said. Questions over citizens’ 4th amendment rights had tainted the original bill.

— GOV. CLUB BUFFET MENU —

— STATEWIDE —

“FBI official addresses China influence investigations at Moffitt Cancer Center, UF” via Justine Griffin of the Tampa Bay Times — FBI Special Agent Michael McPherson painted a picture of espionage and fraud as he described the threat Chinese influence and exploitation poses to Florida’s research institutions and universities. McPherson, the field director of the Tampa office, spoke to lawmakers in Tallahassee about the federal investigations into Chinese meddling that has shaken Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of Florida in recent months. Several esteemed scientists have resigned amid the probes. “It’s not a fair playing field. They play by different rules,” McPherson said about China, which is accused of stealing grant research proposals from American institutions, and recruiting and paying American scientists to perform scientific work for China.

“Embattled professional guardian Rebecca Fierle arrested” via Greg Angel of Spectrum News 13 — State agents arrested Fierle in Marion County, where she lives. Records show Fierle was booked into the Marion County Jail at about 6:30 p.m. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Fierle had been charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person in connection to the death of Steven Stryker, a Brevard County man who died in her care last year. Charges are related to a series of criminal investigations being conducted by FDLE and the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Those investigations are ongoing. Fierle is expected to face a judge Tuesday for a first appearance hearing.

“Appeals court rules against orchid grower’s attempt to obtain marijuana license” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc. challenged a settlement agreement between the Department of Health and firms known in the industry as “one-pointers.” But a three-judge panel of the First District Court of Appeal ruled that Del Favero “was not a party to the joint settlement agreement and had not been denied a license based on any application filed.” The agreement resolved administrative complaints filed by the eight applicants and whittled the number of licenses expected to be available under a 2017 law aimed at implementing a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in Florida.

“Think twice when disciplining teachers over ‘minor’ transgressions, Florida hearing officer warns” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The hearing officer decided to use the case to point out that it’s become too easy for students to wrest control of a classroom away from a teacher with their accusations and protestations. Brenda J. Fischer has been an art teacher in Broward County since 1992. In this particular instance, Fischer had a student, referred to as M.G., who arrived late to class. Fischer told the student to stop operating on “Latin time,” and to follow “American time” because they were in the United States. She allegedly made similar statements about “Jewish time.” He noted, though, that Fischer did not appear to have ill intent — she said she was making a joke — and that she apologized several times.

“FPL launches incubator for startups in fields of power and green energy” via Jeff Ostrowski of the Palm Beach Post — Florida Power & Light Co. will launch a startup incubator to spur innovations in the fields of energy and water. FPL will set aside space on its Juno Beach campus for entrepreneurs from around the world. Inventors with compelling ideas can apply for a package of support that includes office space, guidance from FPL execs, and $50,000 in cash. FPL said it aims to bring in 20 entrepreneurs as part of the initiative aimed at launching new companies and finding better ways to provide power. FPL, the state’s largest utility, said it opened applications. The project is known as 35 Mules, a nod to the animals that helped the FPL launch in 1925.

— CORONAVIRUS —

“Charlie Crist visits Tampa Bay health clinic to discuss possible preparations for coronavirus” via Sarafina Brooks of News Channel 8 — Crist visited the Community Health Center of Pinellas and met with medical staff to address preparations for any potential coronavirus outbreak in Pinellas County. “Coronavirus is a new virus which poses health risks to our community and patients. Certainly, we have some significant concerns regarding it,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nichelle Threadgill said. “Like influenza, it is an infection that can easily spread.” Earlier this month, Rep. Crist sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for greater action and transparency as the country prepares for to possibly combat the coronavirus.

“Coronavirus slams Florida’s lobster industry” via Jim DeFede of CBS Miami — The coronavirus is causing the lobster season to end early for many lobstermen of the Florida Keys. “Traditionally, we fish to the middle or end of March,” lobsterman Gary Nichols explained. “But the Chinese have stopped the buying due to the coronavirus.” With the virus spreading across China, commercial flights from the U.S. were recently halted. But even before the airlines stopped flying, the major buyers in China were canceling orders for Florida’s spiny lobster. Fear surrounding the virus was hitting the country’s economy and keeping people out of restaurants. Florida lobster is considered a delicacy in China and is often the star of any celebratory dinner, especially during Chinese New Year. For Florida’s lobstermen, this is when prices soar.

“Sorry, the coronavirus in Florida is a state secret” via Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post — “We are bound by a specific statute and can’t release the information,” explained Alberto Moscoso, the communications director for the Florida Department of Health. Maybe. Maybe not. The state gave regular public updates on Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that infected more than 100 Floridians three years ago. There was no problem with public updates then. But we know precious little about the coronavirus in Florida. DeSantis casually dribbled out a little information during a press event at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. “Everybody to this date that has been tested has come back negative,” he said. We don’t know anything about these everybodies or where they lived. Why the secrecy?

“Manatee and Sarasota health departments aren’t talking about coronavirus” via Michael Moore of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Local health departments say they have been asked to direct questions and concerns about the deadly new virus, which has killed more than 600 people in China, to the state level. “Locally, we have been asked to send all questions regarding coronavirus to our state communication office for a response. I have CCed them on this email, but feel free to reach out to them directly at 850-245-4111. All the best, Steve,” read an email from Steve Huard, public information officer for DOH-Sarasota.

“Miami’s Chinese New Year festival canceled amid fears of coronavirus” via NBC 6 South Florida — In a statement, organizers for the event, the Chinese Cultural Foundation, said: “Due to the worldwide concerns regarding 2019 Novel Coronavirus and our concern for the welfare and benefit of all our visitors, vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors, the 2020 Festival Committee has canceled the 2020 Chinese New Year Festival.”

“Coronavirus is affecting the supply of sticks in the NHL” via Matt Porter of The Boston Globe — The coronavirus outbreak has halted work and travel in China, and the ripple effects are now impacting the NHL. New Hampshire-based Bauer and Montreal-based CCM supply roughly 75% of NHL players with sticks, which are highly customizable and made in small batches in China. With the country at a standstill, the NHL has been unable to get fresh stock. The only major stick-maker not affected is Warrior, which manufactures its sticks in Mexico and counts 22% of NHL players as clients. I’ve been looking for some [new sticks], and I think they’re kinda slowed up a bit,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “So, I am trying to make do … trying not to break too many right now.”=

— MOTHER NATURE —

“Orphaned panther kittens thriving at wildlife refuge” via Teresa Stepzinski of the Gainesville Sun — Cypress and Pepper had a rough start in life, but are coming into their own at White Oak Conservation — a 17,000-acre nonprofit preserve on the banks of the St. Marys River in Yulee, roughly 30 miles north of Jacksonville. The Brothers were scrawny and scared but feisty 2-week-old kittens when rescued by wildlife biologists and veterinarians last July. State wildlife biologists stepped in to save the sibling pair because their 2-year-old mother had fallen prey to a debilitating disorder that researchers recently identified as feline leukomyelopath, which has stricken at least a half-dozen panthers and bobcats statewide. The cause of the neurological disorder remains unknown despite an ongoing investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Up to 70,000 Broward homeowners may be forced to buy flood insurance. Are you one?” via Mario Ariza of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is updating its flood maps for all of Broward, and the number of properties in the county being redrawn into flood zones is significant. “We’re talking 60,000 to 70,000 properties,” says Carlos Adorisio, engineering unit supervisor at Broward’s Environmental Engineering and Permitting Division, and the county’s flood plain manager. Meanwhile, some homeowners may actually see their costs go down, officials say. Adorisio said another 10,000 properties in Broward will be leaving flood zones, though officials from FEMA recommend that all property owners in Florida carry flood insurance for precaution.

— 2020 —

“Trump’s ‘dream scenario’ unfolds: Dem disarray ahead of 2020” via Gabby Orr of POLITICO — After months of meddling in the Democratic primary with presidential tweets, campaign ads and behind-the-scenes oppo dumps, the president and his team are taking a break to let the nominating contest play out naturally and taking bets on when — not whether — it will devolve into an epic intraparty conflict. “The campaign doesn’t have to do anything but step back and watch the Democrats demolish themselves,” said a GOP operative close to the Trump campaign. “This is like a dream scenario.” There is also looming uncertainty surrounding Bloomberg’s quarter-billion-dollar campaign and cleanup-or-bust strategy for Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote on March 3.

“New polling shows Bernie Sanders taking top spot in New Hampshire as Joe Biden falls” via Quinnipiac University — In the wake of the Iowa caucuses and heading into the New Hampshire primary, there is a dramatic shift in the Democratic primary race for president as Sanders claims front-runner status for the first time, overtaking Biden. Sanders gets 25% of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 17%, Bloomberg receives 15%, Elizabeth Warren gets 14%, Pete Buttigieg receives 10%, and Amy Klobuchar gets 4%. No other candidate tops 2%. Biden no longer dominates on the critical question of electability, as 27% say Biden has the best chance of winning against Trump, while 24% say Sanders, 17% say Bloomberg, and 9% say Buttigieg.

“Is it Bernie’s party now?” via Michael Kruse of POLITICO Magazine — Nearly half a century has passed since Sanders started running for office, bumming money from friends to put gas in his beat-up blue VW bug, and now here he is, the often dour, oddly charismatic, undeniably indefatigable, 79-in-September Vermont Senator and self-described democratic socialist — heading into New Hampshire as at least the cofavorite to win. He’s leading in more and more polls. And he has become nothing short of a grassroots fundraising colossus, the possessor of a reservoir of resources that could let him run forever. In this panicky, high-stakes race to take on an emboldened Trump in November, Sanders is positioned as well as, if not better than, any of his many competitors to be the Democratic nominee.

“Biden, struggling in New Hampshire, looks to avoid a knockout punch” via Mike Memoli of NBC News — One week after a disappointing finish in Iowa, the former vice president’s campaign is bracing for a similar result in New Hampshire — or perhaps an even worse showing. The former vice president pushed back on the idea his campaign was in trouble. Look, we’re just getting going,” Biden told “CBS This Morning,” arguing he hasn’t seen “any diminution” in national support and is still gaining endorsements. “You need to get 1,900 delegates or more. This is just getting started.” Seeking to reverse his slide, Biden launched his most aggressive attack against a fellow Democrat to date with a snarky campaign video diminishing Buttigieg’s work as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“Biden is preparing for the worst in New Hampshire” via Henry Gomez and Nidhi Prakash of BuzzFeed News — Biden finds himself two days away from the New Hampshire primary. He’s long been a beloved figure in the Democratic Party — a legacy enhanced by two terms as vice president under Obama, whom Biden has been using with increasing frequency as some sort of human shield against any suggestion that he represents an old and ineffective style of politics. But in 2020, he is stuck squarely behind the progressive ideological fire of Sanders and the youthful, hopeful promise of Buttigieg. His electability argument — which he clings to even though he was blown out in Iowa, the kind of Midwest state he’s supposed to appeal to — is now hanging by a thread.

“Biden campaign says it will push ahead regardless of New Hampshire results” via Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg — “We believe that regardless of what happens tomorrow night, we’re going to continue on with our plans to compete hard in Nevada, South Carolina, Super Tuesday and beyond,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said at a Bloomberg News reporter roundtable in Manchester. The former vice president has made “very clear that he’s fighting for every vote here in New Hampshire,” Bedingfield said. But, she continued, “from the outset our campaign has argued that no candidate has been the Democratic nominee for president since 1992 without the support of African American voters.”

“Amy Klobuchar tries to turn a debate moment into momentum in New Hampshire” via Cleve Wootson of The Washington Post — After the debate, her campaign announced it had raised $1 million. By Saturday afternoon, they revised that number to $2 million. But Klobuchar, who has had strong debate performances in the past, acknowledged the challenge she faces at this inflection point: Can she turn a moment into momentum? The campaign is using its monetary bump to run television ads in South Carolina and bolster Super Tuesday efforts. Klobuchar is competing for moderate voters along with Buttigieg, who claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses, and Biden, who placed a disappointing fourth. To standing-room-only crowds, she sold herself as a Goldilocks for those who believe the 77-year-old Biden is past his political prime, and the 38-year-old Buttigieg is too young and inexperienced.

— 2024 —

Tweet, tweet:

Excited to be in New Hampshire today to support @realDonaldTrump and @TeamTrump! I’m going to be talking about capitalism and opportunity under Republican leadership vs socialism and squalor under the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/Q8m6nJUdxX — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 10, 2020

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump rolls out conservative dream budget” via Jennifer Scholtes and Caitlin Emma of POLITICO Florida — “It’s merely a political stunt to gratify extremists in his party,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Even for some fiscal hawks, Trump’s new budget request rings hollow. “You might call a president’s budget aspirational. In a less charitable way, it’s really delusional,” said Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense. The president’s fiscal 2021 suggestions are a mismatch with what lawmakers would accept. “So now the idea that they’re all of a sudden going to turn around and do things differently is not believable,” Ellis said, accusing the Trump administration of paying “lip service” to fiscal restraint while watching the federal deficit cruise to $1 trillion under the president’s leadership.

“White House creates a new school safety tool with help from Parkland families” via Alex Daugherty and Francesca Chambers of the Miami Herald — The website, schoolsafety.gov, provides resources that allow administrators, teachers, parents and law enforcement to take an assessment of their school district’s current safety practices to create an action plan. It’s the culmination of a year of work for many Parkland families. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said, “all students deserve a safe learning environment,” and the new website allows for communities to develop safety plans that meet their specific needs. Trump invited Parkland families for the official announcement — but at least one of the victims’ families was excluded from the gathering. Fred Guttenberg, who was removed from last week’s State of the Union for yelling at the President, said he was not invited to the school safety event.

— THE TRAIL —

“Anxiety of a Sanders Democrat ticket begins to spread down the ballot in Miami” via David Smiley of the Miami Herald — Sanders’ strong showing in the Iowa caucuses and his polling lead heading into the first-in-the-nation primary are creating anxiety among Democrats who fear that having a self-described “democratic socialist” at the top of the ticket would hurt candidates in state and federal races. Those concerns — hammered by Biden during Friday’s primary debate — are especially pronounced in Miami, where hundreds of thousands of voters belong to families that have fled leftist Latin American regimes. “If he’s at the top of the ticket in 2020, it’s going to be a bad year for Democrats in Florida,” said state Rep. Javier Fernández, a Cuban-American attorney campaigning to flip what should be a competitive Miami-area state Senate seat from red to blue.

“Ross Spano admits campaign money mistake, but claims it was based on bad advice” via Rob Finnerty of WTSP — When asked why Spano didn’t know the supporter limit was $2,700, he said: “In short what happened was I took a personal loan from friends and then I loaned that money to the campaign. We believed we could do it. I’d never done it before and got some council that we could — and operated under the assumption that we could.” Spano added: “Why in the world would I have to put myself through this for the past year?”

“José Oliva committee piles up $591,000” via the News Service of Florida — Oliva’s Conservative Principles for Florida Committee had nearly $1.6 million on hand as of Jan. 31. It reported spending only $70.92 in January. Contributions during the month included $165,000 from PACs linked to Associated Industries of Florida; $35,000 from a Florida Chamber of Commerce PAC; $25,000 from Ygrene Energy Fund Inc.; $25,000 from Gulfstream Park Racing Association; $25,000 from The Big Easy Casino; $25,000 from Florida Power & Light; and $25,000 from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.

“Jeff Hinkle tops HD 4 field in January fundraising” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Okaloosa Republican Party Chair Hinkle raised more than $9,400 last month, adding to his cash lead in the race to succeed Rep. Mel Ponder. Hinkle showed 31 checks in his January report, including a half-dozen for $1,000, the maximum allowable contribution for state legislative races. Max donors included consulting groups Like-minded Conservatives and Cliffside Consulting as well as aviation company Lynx FBO. The average donor to the Hinkle campaign chipped in a little over $300. To date, Hinkle as raised a little over $30,230 from donors.

“David Jones to challenge Michael Grant in House District 75” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Jones, an Englewood Democrat, filed as a candidate in HD 75, where he will run on a pro-environment platform. “If we can send a person to Mars and create an Air Force, we can knock out blue-green algae and red tide here in Florida, and southwest Florida in particular,” Jones said. The retired Teamster spent most of his life in Toledo, Ohio before retiring to southwest Florida. But he’s worried environmental threats here will make fewer people follow him. “If I came here with a young family and I couldn’t use the beaches I wouldn’t be coming back,” he said.

“Tommy Gregory cracks six figures in campaign donations” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Sarasota Republican pulled in $7,100 in new donations in January. That means he’s raised $101,464 toward his bid for a second term and holds $73,733 in cash on hand. By comparison, Democratic challenger David Fairey raised $10 in January, and $14,320 to date. He’s also loaned his campaign $4,500 and has $11,664 in cash on hand. Fairey jumped into the contest in August. The chief financial officer at Revcontent, he remains the lone Democrat in the race.

“Tina Polsky enters 2020 Session with $45K on hand in defense of HD 81 seat” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Polsky pulled in more than $11,000 in January. That marks the last bit of fundraising she’ll be able to do until the end of the 2020 Session in early March. Still, it marked her second-highest monthly fundraising total of the cycle, behind only her Dec. 2019 numbers. She added more than $12,000 that month. The bump in Polsky’s fundraising push coincides with a new challenger entering the contest. Silmo Moura, a Boca Raton Republican with nearly two decades of experience as a real estate agent, filed for the House District 81 race in late November. Moura currently works with the United Realty Group.

“HD 82 candidate Rick Kozell surpasses $250K raised in three months” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Republican candidate Kozell added another $57,000 in January, giving him more than $252,000 raised in his bid for HD 82. Kozell entered the contest in November, meaning he’s amassed that haul in just three months. So far, he’s raised more than $128,000 through his campaign and another $124,000 via his political committee, Rick Kozell for Florida. Kozell is one of four candidates seeking to succeed term-limited GOP Rep. MaryLynn Magar. He’s a former congressional candidate, having sought the seat in Florida’s 18th Congressional District in 2016.

“Michael Grieco raises $63K in January in less than two weeks” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Grieco reached that number in less than two weeks of fundraising. That’s because lawmakers are barred from raising money during the Legislative Session. The HD 113 incumbent added a statement on the impressive January haul. “The bipartisan support we have received, both at home and in Tallahassee, has been humbling,” Grieco said. “I work hard, and I want to continue to do all my constituents in District 113 proud. Year 1 was a great success, as we brought home several million dollars in appropriations, passed two bills out of the house, and took strong vocal leadership positions on issues with statewide and local importance, all this while being a freshman member in the minority party.”

“Demi Busatta Cabrera adds another $23K in bid for HD 114” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Republican Busatta Cabrera collected another $23,000 in January as she competes to replace Democratic state Rep. Javier Fernández. That total builds on a $56,000 haul by Busatta Cabrera in December. She’s added just over $80,000 since joining the race in early December. Busatta Cabrera, a former legislative assistant to Sen. Anitere Flores, entered the contest alongside former congressional candidate Michael Hepburn. Hepburn competed in the Democratic primary in Florida’s 27th Congressional District in 2018. But he appears to have withdrawn his HD 114 candidacy, as his name no longer appears on the Division of Elections website. With Hepburn gone, Jean-Pierre Bado is the only Democratic candidate remaining in the race.

“Alex Penelas campaign touts more than $3M raised in bid for Miami-Dade Mayor” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Penelas added about $340,000 in January through his campaign and his political committee, Bold Vision. He previously served as Miami-Dade County Mayor from 1996 to 2004. “It is not easy to raise money when you have been out of politics for over 15 years, and it makes our continued success much more special because our support is authentic,” Penelas said. Penelas’ January haul will likely be enough to hold his lead in overall fundraising in the race. But Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez actually eclipsed Penelas’ January numbers. Suarez pulled in around $360,000 for his strongest fundraising month yet. He added more than $50,000 to his campaign and another $309,000 to his political committee, Imagine Miami.

“Nick Sortal files for reelection” via the South Florida Reporter — Sortal, a Plantation City Council member known for being active in the community, has filed for reelection. Sortal has worked diligently communicating with residents, has improved the city’s relationship with public schools and has promoted a spirit of cooperation during council meetings since elected in November 2018. “I’ve loved helping our residents and guiding the city’s business for the past 18 months and have many goals in mind want to keep improving Plantation the next four years,” Sortal said.

— LOCAL —

“Miami is the ‘most vulnerable’ coastal city worldwide” via Daniel Cusick of Scientific American — New modeling by Resources for the Future, a nonpartisan economic think tank, reveals that “100-year floods” could occur every few years rather than once a century in many locations, endangering an additional 300,000 homes, 2,500 miles of roadways, 30 schools and four hospitals. Miami will also become “the most vulnerable major coastal city in the world,” RFF said, with hundreds of billions of dollars in assets under assault from winds, storm surges, coastal flooding, and sea-level rise. “The sheer numbers of people who will feel direct climate impacts in their lifetimes is very, very significant, and it points to why public policies are necessary right now to start reducing the risks,” said Daniel Raimi, a senior research associate at RFF.

“Meet the Florida man who triggers Mike Huckabee” via Andy Marlette of the Pensacola News Journal — Walton County attorney Daniel Uhlfelder might have been trespassing on Florida beaches that Huckabee claims for his own. Or maybe he wasn’t. The sand below Uhlfelder’s feet was damp that morning. So, when it comes to allegations of trespassing on beaches in Northwest Florida, things just aren’t that simple. In defense of what Uhlfelder sees as the public’s right to enjoy Florida’s beaches, that the attorney has spent the last few years standing up and speaking out against a high-powered, politically-polluted effort to exclude Floridians and tourists alike from beaches that were once the lifeblood of ancient peoples and until recently, free for all to enjoy. “Standing up” is how Uhlfelder became the proverbial thorn in Mike Huckabee’s side.

“Republicans vow ‘revenge’ at ballot box after volunteers nearly hit by van” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida — Duval Republican Party officials said Gregory Timm targeted the group because of their support for Trump. During a news conference in Jacksonville, they described how Timm nearly hit people, made an obscene gesture, and started recording the incident on his phone. They used the event to make a plea for donations to the party. “The only other explanation is some great hatred for tables and chairs,” said Dean Black, chairman of the Duval County Republican Party. Timm was arrested and appeared in Duval County court on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The incident drew a tweet from Trump and became a Republican rallying cry.

“Voting behind bars: Officials register inmates at Leon County jail” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — While the nation turns its eyes to Florida in advance of its presidential preference primary, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections went to jail to sign up potential voters behind bars. Voters who want to participate in the March 17 Democratic primary have until Monday, Feb. 17, to register. Speaking to reporters while his staff prepared to enter the Leon County Detention Facility, Leon Elections Supervisor Mark Earley explained that his obligation is to register as many people as he can to participate in the election. “That’s what we are here to do,” Earley said. To be sure, the procedure had been in place long before Earley or Sheriff Walt McNeil took office.

“After heated debate, Santa Rosa County poised to be Florida’s first ‘pro-life sanctuary’” via Annie Blanks of the Pensacola News Journal — After more than two hours of public forum input, most of which were from residents who were in favor of the resolution, the board voted 4-1 to put the resolution on the regular agenda. Board Chairman Don Salter, who represents District 3, was the lone “no” vote. Salter — who described himself as a pro-life Republican — blocked the resolution from being placed on the agenda, saying the item was too controversial and was out of the county’s purview. “We represent all the people of Santa Rosa County. My county cellphone is full of emails from people who do not want this imposed on them,” Salter told the News Journal. “So everybody’s got their own opinion. I know who I am, and I know what I stand for.”

“’Dixie Highway’ may be renamed in Broward. Now the public can weigh in.” via Lisa Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Arguing the name Dixie represents a “racialized and romanticized reference” to the South, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness is proposing to rename the roadway. It will be discussed at the County Commission meeting. Dixie Highway through Broward was completed in 1915, the same year the new county was carved out of parts of Dade and Palm Beach counties. But in some communities, the road — which has the same name as the song “Dixie,” dubbed the anthem of the Confederacy — came to represent racism and segregation. It’s a divisive issue: Proponents of the name say it’s a part of history while those who oppose the name say it glorifies slavery and white supremacy.

“These Keys residents believe in Bermuda Triangle weirdness. Now they’re in a TV series” via Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald — Don’t tell Chuck Meier the Bermuda Triangle isn’t a truly mysterious and dangerous place. Now, the Florida Keys resident is part of a new television series where he and three other Keys mariners hit the water to investigate several cases of alleged tragedies at sea. “Curse of the Bermuda Triangle” debuted Feb. 9 on the Science Channel’s website. The next episode airs Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. Meier, a former sheriff’s deputy, Navy rescue diver and military contractor, is joined by longtime captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul “Captain Moe” Mottice, first mate engineer Mike Still, who has logged thousands of hours in the Triangle, and former Army Cavalry Scout Dave Cziko to explore the ocean’s depths.

“Residents express love for the Weeki Wachee River, but worry what recent study will bring their way” via Barbara Behrendt of the Tampa Bay Times — What was new was the science — a detailed, data-laden report proving that recreational overuse is degrading the river. People beaching their kayaks and trampling the shoreline are killing vegetation and mucking up the water, it found. The report also offered a road map for reversing that damage while still allowing many of the recreational uses. County Administrator Jeff Rogers will recommend the county participate in a working group comprised of officials from all the agencies. They will determine how to tackle the problem and who will do what, based on their legal responsibilities.

— TOP OPINION —

“Vladimir Putin’s Russia is propping up the Nicholás Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela” via Marco Rubio for The Hill — America now finds itself in a moment reminiscent of the Cold War era. Russia is expanding its involvement in our hemisphere, spreading its malign influence, and exploiting proxies like private military contractors throughout Latin America to advance Putin’s destructive objectives and protect Russia’s clients in Havana, Managua and Caracas. For instance, the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner has been deployed to Venezuela to beef up protection for Maduro and conduct other secret missions in the country. Their presence in the nation and elsewhere has had destabilizing effects in the region. By any metric, it is clear that Venezuela has spiraled into a regional catastrophe, one fueled by the foreign meddling of Russia, China and Cuba.

— OPINIONS —

“Meet the lawmakers voting to weaken your access to Florida’s public records” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Creating new Sunshine Law exemptions is a rare instance where Democrats — because new exemptions require a 2/3 vote — actually have the power to do something about it. But they don’t. Take Democratic state Sen. Victor Torres. A member of the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability, he’s voted in favor of exempting addresses for judicial assistants and county attorneys. Sen. Randolph Bracy, a Democrat, was part of the Criminal Justice Committee’s unanimous vote for the Offender Review Commission exemption. Central Florida Republicans are in an exempting mood, too. Sens. Dennis Baxley, David Simmons and Kelli Stargel voted in committees for the judicial assistant exemption. One that did pass was the university president secrecy act, Rep. Scott Plakon voted in favor.

“Florida’s teachers held up their end of the bargain” via Mike Thomas for the Tampa Bay Times — The high school graduation rate is up despite more strenuous academic requirements. What attracted me to the cause was that historically disadvantaged students have made the most progress. But reforms didn’t implement themselves. Their success depended on teachers. And while they may have hated the high-stakes testing, the micromanaging of their classrooms, the standardization of their jobs, and the endless reams of paperwork, they made it all work. They held up their end of the bargain, and the state of Florida most certainly did not. Teacher raises often didn’t cover the cost of living. In lieu of raises, they would get bonuses that couldn’t be counted on from one year to the next and were left out of pension calculations.

“Amy Hamlin: Sweeping alimony changes will hurt Florida families” via Florida Politics — House Bill 843 and Senate Bill 1832 would make negative and far-reaching changes to the current alimony system, including doing away with long-term alimony and adopting the presumption of equal timesharing, along with other provisions that discount the concept that marriage is an equal partnership. First, long-term alimony is already being misleadingly referred to as permanent or lifetime alimony. Neither of these names are a correct description, as long-term alimony can always be modified at a judge’s discretion, upon a significant change in circumstance or a supportive relationship. Another troubling part is the presumption of equal timesharing, as a presumption of 50/50 timesharing wrongly assumes that all families are the same and should be treated the same.

“Why legal notices should stay in newspapers” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — There are plenty of reasons to keep legal notices in newspapers. Those legal notices provide the public with information about the meat and potatoes of government. They alert citizens about proposed budgets and tax rates for cities, counties, school districts, and special taxing districts. They cover issues such as infrastructure plans, changes in land use, and other proposed ordinances. Residents may learn their property tax rates are about to increase, or that apartments or warehouses could sprout on nearby vacant land that was supposed to be set aside for single-family homes. There is strong support among Floridians to keep the requirement that state and local governments publish legal notices in newspapers.

— MOVEMENTS —

Jimmy Patronis appoints William Radford Lovett to Florida Prepaid College Board — Lovett currently serves as the President of Southcoast Capital Management Corporation, chairman of TowerCom, LLC and managing director of Lovett Miller and Company. He formerly served as a member of the University of North Florida’s Board of Trustees, co-chairman of the Capital Campaign and president of the Foundation Board. “I have no doubt that his leadership and investment experience will be an asset to the premier college prepaid program in the country,” Patronis said.

