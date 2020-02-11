fbpx
Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Michael Grieco raises $63K in January in less than two weeks

Legislative Campaigns

Jeff Hinkle tops HD 4 field in January fundraising

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Demi Busatta Cabrera adds another $23K in bid for HD 114

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

HD 82 candidate Rick Kozell surpasses $250K raised in three months

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Patricia Sigman touts big start in SD 9 contest

Legislative Campaigns

Tommy Gregory cracks six figures in campaign donations

Legislative Campaigns

Michael Grieco raises $63K in January in less than two weeks

Grieco has more than $90,000 in cash on hand.

on

Rep. Michael Grieco appears to be ramping up his fundraising operation, as the lawmaker collected more than $63,000 in January according to the latest reports filed with the Division of Elections.

Grieco reached that number in less than two weeks of fundraising. That’s because lawmakers are barred from raising money during the Legislative Session, which began on Jan. 14 and runs through early March.

The House District 113 incumbent added a statement Monday on the impressive January haul.

“The bipartisan support we have received, both at home and in Tallahassee, has been humbling,” Grieco said.

“I work hard and I want to continue to do all my constituents in District 113 proud. Year 1 was a great success, as we brought home several million dollars in appropriations, passed 2 bills out of the house, and took strong vocal leadership positions on issues with statewide and local importance, all this while being a freshman member in the minority party.”

Grieco’s campaign hosted a Jan. 8 fundraiser in Miami Beach featuring several state and local lawmakers which helped contribute to that total.

So far, no candidates have filed to compete against Grieco in the South Florida District. HD 113 is located inside Miami-Dade County, covering Miami Beach, North Bay Village and parts of Miami.

Given the lack of competition, Grieco had been slow to raise money up to this point.

His January haul accounts for more than two-thirds of his fundraising this cycle. Grieco’s campaign has collected more than $71,000. His political committee, Strong Leadership for South Florida, has netted another $22,500.

Grieco has more than $90,000 in cash on hand to fend off any would-be challengers for his seat.

Grieco emerged from a three-person Democratic primary in 2018 for a shot to replace Rep. David Richardson, who was pursuing a congressional seat. Grieco then coasted through the general election, defeating Republican Jonathan Parker with more than 62% of the vote.

Candidates faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Jan. 31.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.