Michael Grieco raises $63K in January in less than two weeks

Rep. Michael Grieco appears to be ramping up his fundraising operation, as the lawmaker collected more than $63,000 in January according to the latest reports filed with the Division of Elections.

Grieco reached that number in less than two weeks of fundraising. That’s because lawmakers are barred from raising money during the Legislative Session, which began on Jan. 14 and runs through early March.

The House District 113 incumbent added a statement Monday on the impressive January haul.

“The bipartisan support we have received, both at home and in Tallahassee, has been humbling,” Grieco said.

“I work hard and I want to continue to do all my constituents in District 113 proud. Year 1 was a great success, as we brought home several million dollars in appropriations, passed 2 bills out of the house, and took strong vocal leadership positions on issues with statewide and local importance, all this while being a freshman member in the minority party.”

Grieco’s campaign hosted a Jan. 8 fundraiser in Miami Beach featuring several state and local lawmakers which helped contribute to that total.

So far, no candidates have filed to compete against Grieco in the South Florida District. HD 113 is located inside Miami-Dade County, covering Miami Beach, North Bay Village and parts of Miami.

Given the lack of competition, Grieco had been slow to raise money up to this point.

His January haul accounts for more than two-thirds of his fundraising this cycle. Grieco’s campaign has collected more than $71,000. His political committee, Strong Leadership for South Florida, has netted another $22,500.

Grieco has more than $90,000 in cash on hand to fend off any would-be challengers for his seat.

Grieco emerged from a three-person Democratic primary in 2018 for a shot to replace Rep. David Richardson, who was pursuing a congressional seat. Grieco then coasted through the general election, defeating Republican Jonathan Parker with more than 62% of the vote.

Candidates faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Jan. 31.