Chris King has ‘major announcement’ with Rene Flowers, signaling potential high-profile endorsement

Former Lt. Gov. Democratic nominee Chris King will be in St. Pete Wednesday with Pinellas County Commission candidate Rene Flowers this week for what her campaign describes as a “major announcement.”

Flowers, a current Pinellas County School Board member, is running for the District 7 Pinellas County Commission seat Ken Welch is vacating to run for St. Pete Mayor.

It’s possible King’s announcement will include an endorsement for Flowers.

King ran on the ticket with former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in 2018. Gillum lost the race to now-Governor Ron DeSantis, but King’s statewide bid gives him broad name recognition that could help Flowers in her race.

She faces former Rep. Frank Peterman Jr. and Rep. Wengay Newton.

In an announcement Monday, Flowers wrote that she and King will spend the afternoon addressing critical affordable housing needs in St. Pete and throughout Pinellas County. The two will engage in a series of discussions with community leaders on the issue.

King is the CEO of Elevation Financial.

The announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum located at 2240 9th Ave. South in St. Pete.