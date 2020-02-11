fbpx
Chris King has ‘major announcement’ with Rene Flowers, signaling potential high-profile endorsement

King didn’t say what his announcement is, but it’s probably good news for Flowers.

on

Former Lt. Gov. Democratic nominee Chris King will be in St. Pete Wednesday with Pinellas County Commission candidate Rene Flowers this week for what her campaign describes as a “major announcement.”

Flowers, a current Pinellas County School Board member, is running for the District 7 Pinellas County Commission seat Ken Welch is vacating to run for St. Pete Mayor.

It’s possible King’s announcement will include an endorsement for Flowers.

King ran on the ticket with former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in 2018. Gillum lost the race to now-Governor Ron DeSantis, but King’s statewide bid gives him broad name recognition that could help Flowers in her race.

She faces former Rep. Frank Peterman Jr. and Rep. Wengay Newton.

In an announcement Monday, Flowers wrote that she and King will spend the afternoon  addressing critical affordable housing needs in St. Pete and throughout Pinellas County. The two will engage in a series of discussions with community leaders on the issue.

King is the CEO of Elevation Financial.

The announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum located at 2240 9th Ave. South in St. Pete.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

