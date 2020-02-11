fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Roger Lolly drops $115K loan into House campaign

APolitical Headlines

Retailers expect plenty of love on Valentine’s Day

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.11.20

Headlines Influence

Radical proposal would fold Florida Poly into UF, merge New College with FSU

Headlines Tampa Bay

Moffitt leaders outline reform efforts after 'predatory action' by Chinese government

APolitical Headlines

Vacation rentals boosted Florida economy by $27B in 2018
Roger Lolly

Headlines

Roger Lolly drops $115K loan into House campaign

“I am putting my money where my mouth is.”

on

Philanthropist Roger Lolly pumped up his House campaign coffers in January with $115,000 loan.

It’s a move that puts his war chest instantly above six figures, in a competitive stance with Fort Myers attorney Jenna Persons in the District 78 contest.

“Our family has been blessed in so many ways, I feel so strongly in our campaign and its message that I am putting my money where my mouth is,” Lolly said.

“From day one, this campaign has been about focusing on giving our friends and neighbors around Fort Myers a voice. Someone who will wake up every morning fighting to keep the American Dream alive for the next generation.

“That means eliminating Lake Okeechobee freshwater releases that fuels red tide blooms. That means investing in our public schools, so our children learn civics, abide by the rule of law and are responsible for their own actions. That means keeping taxes low so people can continue to provide for themselves and their families,”

But most of the money remains his own and it’s still largely untouched. The loan comes on top of other self-funding, with candidate loans now constituting $140,000.

Lolly also raised $1,050 in January, putting total contributions at $41,575.

Together, he now boasts a cash on hand lead, with $162,352.

But he still faces Persons, a prolific fundraiser who pulled in a six-figure total within days of announcing.

Notably, she had a slow January, pulling in just $835. That said, the money came after a highly successful 2019.

Persons has raised a total $180,045 without pulling a loan. Substract spending, she’s got around $152,484.

With Persons and Jolly together holding more than $310,000 in cash on hand, the GOP primary appears to be between the two Republicans.

Pharmaceuticals consultant Charlie Lynch jumped into the race in December. But in January, he raised $830, bringing his total over two months to $2,630. Subtract spending and he has $2,255.

Meanwhile, Democrat Shawn Michael Williams posted just $15 in January, the same as he did in December. He’s raised $6,251 total, and holds $4,086, including $100 loan.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.